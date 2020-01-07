Troll asks Taapsee Pannu if she is Indian, she hits back ‘Do I have to show my documents to you as well?’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 08:20 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is famous for shutting down trolls with her savage responses. When a Twitter user asked her on Monday if she was an Indian, she hit back asking, “Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya? (Do I have to show my documents to you also?)”

Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya ? https://t.co/cinxcQ3x7y — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

The Twitter user questioned Taapsee’s nationality after she shared a news article about the arrest of the main accused in the violence at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the site of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev’s birth, in Pakistan. “Chalo ab humaari baari,” the actor wrote, seemingly making a reference to the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night.

Chalo ab humaari baari. https://t.co/6kb42IqQyi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Masked assailants entered the campus and brutally beat up students and faculty members of the university. Earlier, Taapsee came out in support of the students of JNU and urged the citizens of Mumbai to join a protest in the city. “Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra. Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support,” she wrote.

Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra.

Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Taapsee saw four releases in 2019 – Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal and Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh. All four films were successful at the box office.

Taapsee will be seen next in Thappad, which is said to revolve around a woman who walks out of a marriage after her husband raises his hand on her. The film marks her second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their critically-acclaimed hit Mulk, which released in 2018. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 28 this year.

