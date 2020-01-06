Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang trailer: Waiting for crush’s reply to PUBG, hilarious memes flood the internet

bollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:41 IST

Within hours of the trailer of Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang dropping on the web, social media was flooded with hilarious memes. Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen)” inspired several memes, from bosses insisting on overtime to waiting for your crush’s reply to your proposal.

The “Murder report karna hai, sir” dialogue reminded one Twitter user of siblings’ exaggerated accounts of their fights to parents. Anil Kapoor’s dialogue “Aaj ka andhera bohot gehra hone wala hai aur khamoshi kaanfaad (Tonight will be very dark and the silence will be deafening)” reminded another Twitter user of 20 missed calls from his father after a night of partying.

Disha Patani’s bikini also became the subject of a meme. Check out the funniest memes here:

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM

Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer



slapped younger sibling



How they explained it to my parents pic.twitter.com/34dDMIT87q — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer

*Dudh ubal Kar girne ke baad*

Mom : meine Tuze dudh ka gas Band karne ko kaha tha..

Me : mein bhool Gaya

Mom: pic.twitter.com/87bvEF7Rgu — Sahil Bhalerao 🇮🇳 (@Tera_saa) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer

*In PUBG

When the enimies kill my teammates

*Me - pic.twitter.com/qI8m12TQeS — Súráj Síngh (@SrjSngh1) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer

When you are talking to your lover on the phone at night and your parents see you. pic.twitter.com/BgFq9yRwx8 — Súráj Síngh (@SrjSngh1) January 6, 2020

When you propose her and she said "Kal soch ke bataungi"

You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

At the trailer launch of Malang, Disha opened up about the memes doing the rounds after the poster was released. “Personally, when I see memes, I really enjoy them. So, it’s good that we are making people laugh or happy,” she said. “As they say, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about,” Aditya said.

Malang also features Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film will see Aditya, Anil, Disha and Kunal on a killing spree, with each one having a different reason for it.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani on why they didn’t attend CAA meeting with Piyush Goyal

Earlier, in a statement, director Mohit Suri said, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang is scheduled to release on February 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more