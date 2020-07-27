Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at haters: ‘Kill them with success and bury them with a smile’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:34 IST

Taapsee Pannu, engaged with actor Kangan Ranaut in a back and forth since she termed her a ‘B-grade actor’ and a ‘desperate outsider’ in n interview, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram. The actor shared a black-and-white picture along with a quote by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

She captioned the picture, “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile” - Bolt @diamirzaofficial.” The actor can be seen laughing in the picture and tagged her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza in the post.

Dia reacted to it with a heart, hug and a high-five emoji. Taapsee’s Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar called her, “Cutie” in the comments section. Her follower Abhilash Thapaliyal added to Taapsee’s caption, “And wear the specs so that u can see them burning clearly” along with a laughing emoji.

On Monday, Taapsee shared a screenshot of a recent interview of Kangana, and captioned it, “And this one also. Bas last,” with laughing emojis. The actor seems to have taken a subtle dig at Kangana Ranaut, who said in an interview that she didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally. The Queen actor has demanding justice for the late actor, claiming he was a victim of nepotism.

And this one also. Bas last 😂😂 https://t.co/Fe3kVBP09c — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

Kangana had told Bombay Times in an interview, “Sushant and I, we never really crossed paths. But we were always really close, you know. For example, when he was new, we had a common friend called Sandip Ssingh. He even came to one of my birthdays I think, my 25th birthday, with Ankita. I remember speaking to Ankita that night and not him. Later, I knew that he was doing ‘Ram-Leela’, and then he did not do it. I used to get all the updates. Kamal Jain, who was the producer of ‘Manikarnika’, worked with Sushant in the Dhoni film also. Every now and then, he used to talk about Sushant. When I was learning horse riding, he used to say that he organised the training for Sushant also. He used to wake up at 4am and finish the training at 6am. Once at Kamal ji’s office, I had reached and Sushant had just left. There was some kind of connection, but nothing direct.”

...simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

Kangana’s team reacted to Taapsee’s recent interview on Twitter by saying, “Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation..” They added in following tweet, “...simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people.

