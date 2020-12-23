e-paper
Taapsee Pannu wraps up Rashmi Rocket Ranchi schedule, says 'I am glad I don't have to do this for real'

Taapsee Pannu wraps up Rashmi Rocket Ranchi schedule, says ‘I am glad I don’t have to do this for real’

Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture from the sets of her film, Rashmi Rocket. She has wrapped up the Ranchi shoot of the film.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a new picture on Instagram.
         

Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her film, Rashmi Rocket. The actor shared a picture from a race sequence, and said that she’s glad that she doesn’t have to do this ‘for real’.

Sharing the black-and-white picture on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “And it’s a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real #RashmiRocket.”

 

Taapsee recently showed her toned muscles in a recent post. The Pink actor posted two pictures of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen exercising in a gym. She was seen sporting a peach sports tee with her toned muscles on display. “The push and the pull!#RashmiRocket,” wrote Taapsee alongside the post on the photo-sharing platform.

 

She had recently shared her transformation journey in a video. She had revealed in the video that she won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way. “I didn’t have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket,” she said.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

