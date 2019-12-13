Tanishaa Mukerji wishes sister Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2 release day: ‘I know you’re gonna kill it’

bollywood

Tanishaa Mukerji gave a shout-out to her cousin Rani Mukerji, as Mardaani 2 hits the theatres. Rani returns as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel to the 2014 hit.

“All the best for #mardaani2 today babe I know you’re gonna kill it. So proud of you making a film about a subject that needs to show women fighting against this heinous crime and inspiring more women to stand up and fight! #ranimukerji #inspire #womenempowerment ,” Tanishaa wrote, sharing a picture of the two of them.

Fans showered love on the Mukerji sisters. “Loads of love to both of you. Eternal bond #sisterlove @tanishaamukerji #RaniMukerji stay together forever,” one Instagram user wrote. “@tanishaamukerji it’s great to see how you sisters are close to each other....love you both....thanks Tanisha a lot for supporting Rani....my best wishes for both of you...MukerjiGirls...#Kajol #Rani #Tanisha,” another commented.

Mardaani 2 explores heinous crimes against women. Rani’s character sets out to nab a criminal who brutally rapes young women before killing them. While Mardaani was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Gopi Puthran has taken over as the director of Mardaani 2.

In an interview with IANS, the Mardaani 2 director said that his film was inspired by a number of shocking crimes. “…The horrific nature of crimes that you read about in papers, do shock you and stay with you. My film is inspired from various such incidents that happened across the country. Mardaani 2 focuses on such crimes committed by juveniles, how they are on the rise across the nation and we need to pay heed to this,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Hindustan Times review has praised Rani’s performance in Mardaani 2 and called it a film that is “disturbing, chilling, heart-wrenching and makes you uncomfortable”.

