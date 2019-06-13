No proof, says police on Tanushree Dutta harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mumbai police has informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in a molestation case lodged against him by actor Tanushree Dutta.

The suburban Oshiwara police on Wednesday filed a 'B Summary' report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told PTI.

A 'B-Summary' report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused person to file a charge sheet and seek trial.

Dutta filed a complaint against Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.

She also alleged that during the shooting of the song sequence, Patekar inappropriately touched her even after she had clearly mentioned that she will not perform lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

Tanushree’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute said in a statement that he has ‘not received any official information from Oshiwara police station about classification of offence (Summary Report) from police on behalf of Tanushree Dutta’. He continued, “If police files any B or C classification of summery Report, that cannot be final, we can oppose before court and after hearing if court satisfies then again it can be directed police to reinvestigation or Further investigations. Police acted negligently to protect Nana Patekar, many witnesses statement not yet recorded, one Shyni (Shetty’s) statement recorded partly, police have not investigated properly so we are opposing summery reports and also going to file writ petition before Bombay High Court.”

In her original statement against Patekar, Tanushree had said, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she had told Zoom.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 15:07 IST