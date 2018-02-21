Tenants dupe actor Meghna Naidu of rent, belongings after showing fake Aadhar cards

Bollywood and TV actor Meghna Naidu has claimed in a Facebook post that tenants living at her Goa home has duped her of the rent and also stolen her belongings stored in the house. She also alleged that they took money off her caretaker and some neighbours.

In her post, Meghna wrote that two people, who posed as a couple, claimed that they work in New Zealand and rented her house. After providing fake Aadhar cards for verification, the couple allegedly fled without paying the rent and also took away everything that was stored in the house. “So my care taker in goa home rented my apartment to these 2 people who posed as a couple. They told her that they work in New Zealand and that they are from Mumbai. They gave their Aadhar card and driving license as ID which turned out to be FAKE after investigating it. They have disappeared over night without paying the rent and have taken every bit of mine and luis’s clothes shoes bags, small speakers (We had maximum of our stuff here) They didn’t even leave behind our under wear and socks for that matter ( everything they could take away in bags they have taken). We had stored all the stuff under the bed storage and it is all wiped clean (sic),” she wrote.

Meghna further wrote, “My statues and frames have been broken and furniture had been moved around and put in different areas of the home. They changed my lock on the door. The society had to break the lock down before I came to check what all has gone. This doesn’t end here. They have fleeced my care taker for 85k giving her dreams of taking her son to new Zealand for work saying they need the money for paper work. They also have fooled another lady for 40k and another man for his land papers (copy of sale deed) saying they wana get the papers checked by their lawyer. This is all happened in Candolim area. My request to everyone is to please forward this post to all the friends and family who live in GOA or around GOA so they are aware of what has happened to me. And if anyone sees them anywhere in goa please let the cops know. We have to get these people caught. This photo was taken by my caretaker after they checked in in which her daughter is with them. And guess what... that top that lady on the left is wearing is MINE (sic).”

Meghna, who gained popularity with her music video Kaliyo Ka Chaman, has featured in several films, including Jodha Akbar. She has also worked in several TV shows, including the popular sitcom, Sasural Simar Ka. She was last seen in Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016).

