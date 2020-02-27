Thappad celeb review: Taapsee Pannu film ‘a must watch’, Rajkummar Rao calls Anubhav Sinha a master storyteller

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad is drawing praise from a wide section of the film fraternity as well as critics and politicians. Rajkummar Rao and actor girlfriend Patralekhaa have called Thappad director Anubhav Sinha ‘a master storyteller' after watching the film at a special screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Praising the entire team of the film, Rajkummar Rao wrote on Twitter, “#THAPPAD is a MUST watch film. @anubhavsinha you’re a master storyteller sir, @taapsee u r a force to be reckoned with. @deespeak #Paveil #KumudMishra #RatnaPathak #Gayatri #TanviAzmi #Maya #ManavKaul #RamKapoor #NailaGulati what brilliant performances. Take a bow team. @TSeries.”

Revealing how she cried through some portions of the film, actor Patralekhaa wrote, “#Thappad is such a beautiful film. I felt the pain I wept a bit I rooted for the women. N then I realised how fighting patriachy most women succumb to it.The cherry on the cake is that this film is directed by a man! @anubhavsinha sir you r a master storyteller.”

Huma Qureshi also confessed crying during the film. She tweeted, “I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept...@anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !! She added in another tweet, “Special mention to the entire cast of #Thappad @pavailkgulati @deespeak #KumudMishra #Ratna maam #Naila @tanviazmi All faaab faaab.”

Earlier, Academy Award winner Guneet Monga had praised the film on Twitter. She had written, “EVERY MAN EVERY WOMAN MUST MUST MUST WATCH #THAPPAD ! BLOWN AWAY BEYOND WORDS... THANK YOU @anubhavsinha @mrunmayeelagoo @taapsee @deespeak and the entire crew and cast... *aap sab magic ho*.”

A day before, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath praised the film and declared it tax-free in the state. He tweeted in Hindi, “The Hindi film ‘Thappad’, to be released from 28 February in Madhya Pradesh, whose screenplay is based on a social message, is exempted from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).” Calling it an important film, he further wrote in another tweet, “The script of this film based on gender-based violence prominently features a woman’s struggle for change, equal rights and self-respect.”

Taapsee plays the protagonist named Amrita who choses to walk out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party.It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

