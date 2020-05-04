The lockdown is now getting a bit too much: Arjan Bajwa

bollywood

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:48 IST

As the nationwide lockdown continues amid of outbreak of COVID-19, It is not easy being inside your home for such a prolonged period of time. And while actor Arjan Bajwa is happy spending time at home, he also wants to be on the sets, “I understand that we are confined to our homes for our own safety and about the health of everyone and I can’t really complain about anything as the government and administration is working really hard to handle the situation. But I feel now the lockdown is now getting a bit too much. It’ high time we find a solution. As a person, I need to be occupied so it’s difficult to sit at home and not work. I was supposed to shooting at this point of time, so it’s a bit irritating to be following this mundane routine of eat, watch something or read and go back to sleep.”

We have to find indigenous ways to kill time. It’s not possible to step out or go to the gym, so I thought why not use some equipment that are available at home. I just thought the furniture in the living room can be used stay fit. I am also practising my nunchucks something that I wasn’t able to find time for. I am trained in taekwondo so I have been doing that too,” he says adding that like many others, he has also taken up to cooking, “I learnt how to make pasta, which turned out to be really good. I can experiment quite a bit now. It feels mice to cook for your own self and I’d like to continue doing it once in a while.”

The actor who was last scene in State of Siege: 26/11, a web-series in which he plays a NSG commando says that apart from shooting he is really missing his family, “I was supposed to travel to Delhi and see my family so that is the first thing that I’ll do once the situation gets back to normal. Apart from that, I am into aviation and had enrolled myself at San Francisco airline school to get my private pilot license which was going to start from this month. But now I don’t know when is that going to happen,” he concludes.