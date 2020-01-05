e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Two booked for ‘false complaint’ against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer

Two booked for ‘false complaint’ against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer

A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2020 06:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai police has labelled the allegations against Nitin Satpute as false.
Mumbai police has labelled the allegations against Nitin Satpute as false. (Facebook)
         

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said.

A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

However, during the investigation the police found that the allegations against Satpute were false, and two persons including the woman were arrested, an official said, without giving any further details.

The names of the arrested persons were not revealed.

Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

