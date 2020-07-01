Unlock 2.0: Actors taking baby steps to swing back to work, step out to dub for their pending projects

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:29 IST

While there’s still no clarity on when film shoots would begin, actors seem to be slowly getting into the groove and going out for work. Recently, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Huma Aureshi, Kirti Kulhari, Amit Sadh, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhaskar, Amyra Dastur, and Nushrat Bharucha stepped out to dub for their respective projects.

Kulhari, who dubbed for Raj Singh Chaudhary’s film Shadistan, in which she plays a rockstar, has finished her dubbing schedule. “It’s was an hour’s work. The entire office was empty. We wanted to do it with the sound-recordist and assistant editor. Also, everyone was wearing mask and all precautions were taken. So, I didn’t have any fear in my head,” says the actor who was “super thrilled” to go to work after almost three months.

Given the lockdown, the fim’s post-production work got delayed and hence, director Chaudhary shares that they wanted to finish that soon. “KK Menon has also finished his dubbing along with all other members, as this film is about a band,” he adds

Unlike most actors, who dubbed for their projects in Mumbai, Bhaskar, who’s currently in Delhi, dubbed for her web show, Flesh from here.

The actor admits she was missing the work excitement. “I had my mask and gloves on until I started dubbing. The studio was sanitised each time before I entered. I carried my own water and coffee and didn’t touch anything. We’ll have to embrace the new normal and as they say, the show must go on. I can’t wait to start shoots again,” she says.

Interestingly, director Danish Aslam and sound designers monitored hasker’s recording session remotely from Mumbai. “When the lockdown started, we actually had fairly little dubbing left and we’ve just about finished. We have one scene left with one actor,” informs Aslam, presently scripting his next show.

Actor Swara Bhasker dubbed for her web project in Delhi.

Calling this pace of work in Bollywood as a positive step ahead, trade expert Atul Mohan says, “Dubbing is one thing that can be managed well during this time. There are many projects that are stuck because dubbing and other post-production work is left. Now that a lot of films are releasing on OTT, where viewers are looking for fresh content, this is the way ahead.”

Mohan adds that amid this crisis, people have been looking forward to starting work. “Now that it has started, though at a slower pace, this would give many including actors, directors, producers and even audience hope,” he says.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more