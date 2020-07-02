e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Unlock 2.0: Work meetings galore for celebs

Unlock 2.0: Work meetings galore for celebs

Actors Akshay Kumara, Vaani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among others have been stepping out , meeting producers for their upcoming as well as their new projects.

bollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:19 IST
Sara Ali Khan stepped out for a meeting with her Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai.
Sara Ali Khan stepped out for a meeting with her Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai.(Photo: FOTOCORP)
         

As the film industry is crawling back to normalcy amid Unlock 2.0, shoots may not have resumed as yet, but actors have been now stepping out for work meetings. They are meeting directors and producers to either decide on the plan of action for their announced projects or even meeting new people in process of signing their future films.

But all this is happening with the face mask firmly in place and also following proper precautions.

Akshay Kumar, who shot an advertisement during the lockdown, was recently seen out and about in Mumbai for a meeting with the producers of his new film, Bell Bottom. The actor was seen sporting a black full sleeve T-shirt paired with black joggers. Even his co-star for the film, Vaani Kapoor was seen along with Kumar.

Interestingly, even during the lockdown, work remained unaffected for the film as the team did a virtual script reading session as well.

Dressed in pink salwar kameez and a face mask, Sara Ali Khan stepped out for a meeting with her Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai. The actor, however, did not forget to her trademark Namaste as she exited the building post her meeting and even greeted the paps saying, “Ap log kaise ho.Sab safe ho na?”. The film also starring Kumar and Dhanush, went on floors just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Her latest film, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake that also stars Varun Dhawan was slated to release in the in May this year but has now been pushed.

It’s work mode for actor Nushrat Bharucha, too, as she visited the office of a top production company reportedly for a meeting about a new project. The actor last seen in Dream Girl (2019),recently came on board the official remake of a superhit Marathi horror film, titled Lapachhapi.

