Varun Dhawan debuts his Mango Man show, plays cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan. Watch

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:46 IST

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him playing gully cricket with actors Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Mehboob studio on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

The ace cricketer visited the studio for an advertisement shoot when he was joined by Varun and junior Bachchan, who were also present there for filming a project.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin shared his experience of mixing “work with play” and said, “Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with Varun Dhawan dropping by along with Abhishek Bachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement.”

Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi's #FitIndiaMovement launched today resonates with my dream of transforming 🇮🇳 into a #SportPlayingNation.



Just loving a sport isn't enough, we need to play it too!

Here's @Varun_dvn and I discussing the importance of sport & fitness in daily life. pic.twitter.com/3gWB58LHQL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2019

The 46-year-old cricketer backed and discussed the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. “I am very happy with the movement that has been launched. As we are not just a sports-loving nation, we are also sports playing nation. So, just by saying that we are young, doesn’t mean we are fit,” said Sachin.

Varun Dhawan while showing his support for the campaign informed about the importance of playing a sport to “distress.” “I think playing sports is a distressing activity in general for people nowadays. They get stressed due to the office pressure and playing can help,” said the actor in the discussion he had with Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian batsman was also seen spending time playing carrom board with senior citizens at an old age home in order to back the ‘Fit India Movement.’

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:33 IST