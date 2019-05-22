Varun Dhawan shares pic from Street Dancer 3D sets with director Remo D’Souza

Actor Varun Dhawan, director Remo D’Souza and rest of the team of Street Dancer 3D are thick into shooting of their upcoming film. The actor shared pictures from the shoot on Instagram featuring Remo and him.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote: “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor #streetdancer3 #setlife #mylife #myhome.”

In the picture, Varun and Remo are seated on the floor. Varun, dressed in a pair of ripped jeans, sports an intent look on his face, while Remo also looks tired seated next to him. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the climax scenes are currently being shot. The film has been shot in London, Amritsar, Mumbai and Dubai.

Varun is a fitness freak and leaves no stone unturned to maintain his body. His recent Instagram post is proof of that. The actor, it seems, has a perfect gym partner in his director Remo. In the photo posted by him, the director-actor duo can be seen flaunting their abs. “When your director is so fit you gotta workout. Remo D’Souza pushing us all to be the hardest workers,” he captioned the picture.

Several Bollywood celebrities were quick enough to comment on the post. Impressed with their exercise regime, Jacqueline Fernandez was the first one to comment. “Damnnnnnn,” she wrote in awe. The second comment comes directly from the leading lady of Street Dancer, Shraddha Kapoor, who wrote, “Too much fitness in 1 picture! Love it. See you all sooooon.” Making a hilarious remark, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “You guys look like you both are living in the gym.”

Street Dancer 3D is the third part of the ABCD franchise. The first part starred Prabhudeva, Varun and Remo had previous worked in ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also re-unites Shraddha and Varun who were also the part of ABCD 2.

Apart from the lead pair of Varun and Shraddha, the film features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on November 8. Varun will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No 1.

