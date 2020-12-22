e-paper
Vidya Malvade on taking a break from doing movies: It took a couple of films to realise that I could not do it anymore

Vidya Malvade on taking a break from doing movies: It took a couple of films to realise that I could not do it anymore

Actor Vidya Malvade says she doesn't want to do just about any project for the money it offers.

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:56 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Vidya Malvade was seen recently in the web show Mismatched.
Actor Vidya Malvade was seen recently in the web show Mismatched.
         

It has been a while since Vidya Malvade has been seen on the big screen and the actor cites lack of good work as the reason behind her long absence from films.

“I just at some point decided after the kind of movies I was getting, like I did a couple of films and I was really not happy. Then I realized why am I doing this to myself if I am not happy on a set. It is like going to my workplace, which is my temple and if I am not happy then there is no point doing work, is there,” she asks.

The Chak De India (2007) actor says it was important for her to take a break and re-evaluate everything in her career. 

“Then I just gave myself break and decided that I am not going to go back and sign another film which does not keep my excitement going and make me go like, ‘oh my god I can’t wait to play this character.’ I just didn’t want to be doing something just like that. It took a couple of films to realize that mujhe nahi karna hai and mujhse ye aur nahi ho raha hai,” she says.

The 47-year-old says that she did not care of she had to sit at home but she would not settle.

“I don’t want to do it for money. I am not doing it for anything but for me to feel that magic of a good performance. I just decided to take a break and start teaching yoga and that was six years ago. I just kept saying no to projects left right and centre because all rubbish was being offered to me,” Malvade says.

But she wasn’t totally away from acting. “I did short films and got awards as well, that kept me happy and busy. When good stuff is made people watch and remember by it,” she adds.

But things are looking up now for her and she only has the OTT platforms to thank.

“Thank god for them because actors like us are getting work. I am not saying that work was not coming. Work was always coming, it was Just the choice of doing something good,” she concludes.

