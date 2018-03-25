Viral video: Is this shirtless person dancing on Akon’s Mr Lonely Salman Khan?

A new video has gone viral on the internet in which a person, who seems like Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is dancing to the tune of Akon’s popular song Mr Lonely. On Friday, a Twitter handle @SalmansDynamite posted the video.

The video clip, probably made with a phone camera, is a continuous long shot of a shirtless person trying to please the audience with his dance. The quality of the video makes it difficult to verify the exact identity of the man.

Hindustan Times couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Salman, on the other hand, is soon going to be seen in director Remo D’Souza’s mega budget film Race 3. Said to be made on a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore, it will see Salman essay a negative character for the first time in his career.

He is also the reigning superstar of Bollywood whose last film Tiger Zinda Hai roared at the box office and earned more than Rs 340 crore in the domestic market.

Taking a cue from Tiger Zinda Hai’s terrific performance at the ticket window, the makers of Race 3 are now hoping for an unprecedented Rs 150 crore satellite and digital rights deal for their film.

Race 3, which also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor, is all set to hit the screens on March 15, 2018.