War is the 7th most successful Hindi film of all time, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff thank fans

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:12 IST

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest action epic War is now the seventh most successful Hindi film of all time. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club over the weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. “#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat... Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 304 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

The new rankings are as follows: 1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi), 2. Dangal, 3. Sanju, 4. PK, 5. Tiger Zinda Hai, 6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 7. War 8.Padmaavat, 9. Sultan, 10. Dhoom 3. Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is now on 11th spot. This year’s hit Uri is on 12th spot.

Reacting to the success, Hrithik called the feat ‘absolutely sensational’. “I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik said.

The total collection of this action entertainer, which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, now stands at Rs 301.75 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 287.90 crore nett, Tamil and Telugu: Rs 13.85 crore nett). War is now the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

Tiger said: “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:10 IST