Watch Alia Bhatt learn Morse code, disarm men in Raazi BTS video

It may not have taken Alia Bhatt a long time to shoot for Raazi but that doesn’t mean she didn’t work hard for it. In a newly released video that shows what went into making of the film, Alia is seen learning several new skills for her role as a spy in the upcoming Meghna Gulzar film.

Alia crammed up entire Morse code sequences for several scenes for the film. A special teacher was called on set to help her do it properly and without it seeming evidently faked.

The actor, who had never learned how to drive, was made to take driving lessons on a Jonga in the Dharma studios basement at 7am in the morning, when the place would be vacant. She would go around in circles for hours until she was finally ready to film the stunning scene on a real road at night.

Alia also learnt how to keep her feet on the ground as big bulky men tried to take a swing at her. She learnt how to disarm them, not without cracking a giggle every now and then.

The most fun part for her, however, was when she was playing an actual spy. “I loved all the spy sequences when I was doing all the bugging, you know, debugging... for some strange reason I liked all these sly, spy sequences,” she said.

Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal and her real-life mother Soni Razdan. The film releases on May 11.

