Watch Salman Khan attempt (and nail) a backflip at 2 am

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a video of Salman Khan doing a backflip in preparation for his role as a wrestler in their first film together, Sultan. The director also shared an update about their third movie, Bharat, saying that the pre-production is on full swing.

“Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :)” Ali wrote along with the video, which you can watch here.

Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) pic.twitter.com/YDuQ1g8z7V — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

A few hours earlier on Sunday, the director, who recently announced that he had completed writing the script for Bharat, tweeted that him and his team “are in full flow with pre-production of Bharat the film. Lots of exciting news will come your way soon.”

This will be the director’s third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid 2019.

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon....baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy 😉 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

While Ali and Salman are now seen as one of the most successful director-actor duos in Bollywood, Zafar’s first meeting with Salman - some seven-eight years ago - was about everything else but work. “My first ever meeting with him was through Katrina (Kaif). She was there in my first film (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan) and we went to his house, somewhere in 2010-2011. We just had a very normal, regular conversation. At that point of time I had no idea I am going to make films with him. He was a huge star and I was just starting my career. We had a nice chat about life and world but not about cinema. He asked me where do I come from, what I want to do.”

God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film.... end phase of writing holiday :) pic.twitter.com/EJxRrmOds0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018

Bharat is an official remake of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. “It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It’s too early to talk about it,” said Ali.

