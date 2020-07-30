We all need to figure ways and deal with the current circumstances: Anupria Goenka
“Lockdown has been a mix of all sorts of emotions. There is lot of uncertainty and pathos around. Fear for our loved ones catching it (Covid-19) is there, too. At the same time, we have got time to spend with ourselves and our loved ones,” says Anupria Goenka. The actor, who played the role of Queen Nagmati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018), says that a lot of “self-reflection and introspection has happened more than anything else” in the last four months of lockdown.
Goenka believes that the new normal will definitely be different “as we will have to get used to maintaining codes”. “Everyone will need to be self-reliant and much more cooperative. We need to find a way to work with it as a team, and try and finish the project at hand with utmost proficiency while taking care of all the safety measures,” she opines.
The best thing I have read in a while: .. Do not love half lovers Do not entertain half friends Do not indulge in works of the half talented Do not live half a life and do not die a half death If you choose silence, then be silent When you speak, do so until you are finished Do not silence yourself to say something And do not speak to be silent If you accept, then express it bluntly Do not mask it If you refuse then be clear about it for an ambiguous refusal is but a weak acceptance Do not accept half a solution Do not believe half truths Do not dream half a dream Do not fantasize about half hopes Half a drink will not quench your thirst Half a meal will not satiate your hunger Half the way will get you no where Half an idea will bear you no results Your other half is not the one you love It is you in another time yet in the same space It is you when you are not Half a life is a life you didn't live, A word you have not said A smile you postponed A love you have not had A friendship you did not know To reach and not arrive Work and not work Attend only to be absent What makes you a stranger to them closest to you and they strangers to you The half is a mere moment of inability but you are able for you are not half a being You are a whole that exists to live a life not half a life Gibran Khalil Gibran
Do she think actors will be a little sceptical to do scenes that demand them to be physically close to their co-stars? “Personally, I’m very okay shooting at this point in time. I think that life needs to go on. We all need to figure ways and deal with the current circumstances and get back to working while honouring the guidelines and taking utmost precautions. About physical proximity, I think we will avoid it as much as possible, but then we can’t over think or be petrified while performing. We need to be sensible, but relax and trust, too,” she shares.
Very special pic. 1st. Did dubbing after so long, first semblance of real work, in more than two months, during corona that too in Prakash sir's presence. Made me feel like taking a step back into normal life..even if slowly.. felt like an actor after so long. .. 2nd. Mine n Prakash sir's pics in our covid gear. Keeping safe and taking all the necessary precautions to do urgent work safely. .. 3rd. N most important, I met this wonderful wonderful man after so long. Just meeting him always makes me happy. Such an inspiring, committed and talented soul. .. Thank you sir. @prakashjproductions .. Keep safe. Pls pls continue to take precautions and follow the guidelines. We are all in this together. N only then we can overcome this pandemic.
Ask her about the ongoing debate on nepotism and favouritism in the industry, and she says, “Yes, there is nepotism and favouritism, but we have enough examples of talented artists who have made it on their own without being star kids or friends and family. I don’t think that nepotism is ingrained in our industry in a manner that outsiders will not get chances at all. I’m a complete outsider. I didn’t know anybody from the industry at all. I have been able to do some decent work so far. The only way to handle this is everybody needs to make sure that talent gets promoted. I don’t think that favouritism and nepotism exist in the way it is being projected.”