Yami Gautam dons bridal avatar for Ginny Weds Sunny, see pic

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:46 IST

Actor Yami Gautam is currently working on her next with Vikrant Massey and a picture from her look test has now come out. Yami is seen in a bridal look in the picture. Titled Ginny Weds Sunny, the film is a romantic comedy expected to go on floors soon.

Yami plays Ginny in the film and is seen in an emerald green attire in the photo. Talking about the new look, a source told Mid Day, “The love story revolves around Ginny, who meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with her mother to woo her. In the film, Ginny has a mind of her own, and the attire had to depict that. So, the director and the styling team rejected the traditional red colour to emphasise that Ginny is a different bride. After extensive brainstorming with director Puneet Khanna and several outfit changes, everyone agreed that the emerald green ensemble was perfect for the sequence.”

Last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s hit Uri The Surgical Strike, Yami also has a few other projects in her kitty. She will be seen in a comedy alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Shilpa Shetty. She will also feature in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala that also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Vikrant, who was recently seen in web series Criminal Justice and Mirzapur, has recently completed the shoot for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. Both the web series were widely appreciated and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in both was particularly praised.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:45 IST