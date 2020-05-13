e-paper
Zareen Khan is not making ‘a conscious effort’ to keep busy

On her birthday, the actor reflects on her past birthday celebrations and the lessons she’s learnt during the lockdown

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 18:54 IST
sonil dedhia
sonil dedhia
Actor Zareen Khan is celebrating her birthday without much fanfare this year
         

“I am always super excited for my birthday,” says Zareen Khan, who turns 33 today. With the lockdown still in effect, she says that her big day won’t be an “elaborate” affair. As she’s all set to celebrate her birthday in quarantine, she shares, “May is my birthday month but since we are all confided at home, we can’t really do much. With Ramzan going on, I don’t really have any plans. I wont be able to meet any of my friends this year. I stay with my mother and sister so maybe they must have secretly planned something for me. So I believe going to be a sweet and simple affair at home with my family.”

Khan says that she always brings in her birthday with her mother. “I make sure she is around me when the clock strikes 12. She has been a constant source of inspiration and I am really connected to her. And even my sister has been a constant part of this special day,” she says and adds how the lockdown has taught her a lot of things. “We have started to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. We would constantly be busy and prioritise our work. My family stays with me but I don’t remember when was the last time I sat with them to have a proper meal or just chat and gossip. But we are eating all the meals together now,” she says.  

For the actor, keeping oneself busy by doing productive things is the best way to stay positive. “I am not making a conscious effort to keep busy. I wake up late, after which household activities keeps me busy. We are doing all the chores including jhaadu-pocha-bartan, all by ourselves. Work is distributed between me, my sister and mom. After Iftari (breaking the Ramzan fast) I watch online videos to learn new things. I have recently started my Youtube channel, so I make videos for it,” she says.

