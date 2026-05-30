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    12 books to read: The best reviews of May

    The long life of the Declaration of Independence, wartime survival in Ukraine, the joy of soccer fandom, early human societies and more.

    Updated on: May 30, 2026 5:23 PM IST
    WSJ
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    Don’t miss our list of May’s best fiction. Read the article

    The long life of the Declaration of Independence, wartime survival in Ukraine, the joy of soccer fandom, early human societies and more.
    The long life of the Declaration of Independence, wartime survival in Ukraine, the joy of soccer fandom, early human societies and more.

    Arachnomania: Spiders and the Cultural Work They Do for Us

    book
    book

    By Maria Tatar | Princeton

    In many cultures, the spider’s ability to weave threads is understood as a symbol of divine, elemental power. Review by Brandy Schillace

    Read the review

    Defending Taiwan: A Strategy to Prevent War with China

    book
    book

    By Eyck Freymann | Oxford

    Supporting Taiwan’s security in the face of Chinese threats of invasion is vital both for the island and the rest of the world. Review by Kate B. Odell

    Read the review

    Feel the Floor: Restoring the Life and Legacy of Jazz Choreographer Buddy Bradley

    book
    book

    By Maureen Footer | Beacon Press

    The dancer and choreographer was a virtuoso performer in his own right—and a valued mentor to others. Review by John Check

    Read the review

    Homesick for a World Unknown: The Life of George B. Schaller

    book
    book

    By Miriam Horn | Penguin Press

    The zoologist George Schaller traveled the globe to get up close and personal with tigers, gorillas and other animals. Review by Sara Wheeler

    Read the review

    Lost Worlds: How Humans Tried, Failed, Succeeded, and Built Our World

    book
    book

    By Patrick Wyman | Harper

    Between the end of the Ice Age and the recorded history of the ancient world, numerous human communities rose and fell. Most have left little trace behind. Review by Kyle Harper

    Read the review

    National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America

    book
    book

    By Michael Auslin | Avid Reader

    How the Founders’ redefinition of what it meant to be a free citizen echoed down the decades. Review by William Anthony Hay

    Read the review

    Steve Jobs in Exile: The Untold Story of NeXT and the Remaking of an American Visionary

    book
    book

    By Geoffrey Cain | Portfolio

    Steve Jobs had a reputation for arrogance when he was forced out of Apple in 1985. His struggles at NeXT humbled him. Review by Frank Rose

    Read the review

    The Theater: Courage and Survival in the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War

    book
    book

    By James Verini | Simon & Schuster

    Before it was destroyed, Mariupol’s theater served as a bomb shelter whose denizens cut across social, economic and cultural classes. Review by Matt Gallagher

    Read the review

    Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams

    book
    book

    By Elizabeth Margulis | Liveright

    We store memories as a jumble of sensory fragments. Music can snap the pieces together and conjure up old feelings. Review by Sarah L. Kaufman

    Read the review

    The Village on the Edge of the World: Writing and Surviving in Ceaușescu’s Romania

    book
    book

    By Herta Müller | Pegasus

    Herta Müller’s account of growing up in Ceaușescu’s Romania documents how the state insinuated oppression into every corner of life. Review by Robert D. Kaplan

    Read the review

    We Are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event

    book
    book

    By Roger Bennett | Dey Street

    Soccer fans all around the globe have used the experience of the quadrennial World Cup as a way to mark the stages of life. Review by Tunku Varadarajan

    Read the review

    The Wreck of the Mentor: A True Story of Death, Despair, and Deliverance in the Age of Sail

    book
    book

    By Eric Jay Dolin | Liveright

    The crew of the Mentor traveled halfway around the world before pausing to take on supplies. The ship set a course for Guam in the Pacific but never arrived. Review by Michael O’Donnell

    Read the review

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    Home/Books/12 Books To Read: The Best Reviews Of May
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