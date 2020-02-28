e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Books / Author Dan Brown is releasing his debut picture book

Author Dan Brown is releasing his debut picture book

Bestselling author Dan Brown will make his picture book debut and talk about a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans and their special secrets.

books Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Releasing worldwide on September 1, Wild Symphony will have illustrations by Hungarian graphic designer Susan Batori.
Releasing worldwide on September 1, Wild Symphony will have illustrations by Hungarian graphic designer Susan Batori.(Author Dan Brown/Instagram)
         

Bestselling author Dan Brown will make his picture book debut and talk about a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans and their special secrets.

Releasing worldwide on September 1, Wild Symphony will have illustrations by Hungarian graphic designer Susan Batori.

The book, published by Penguin Random House, will take readers through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends.

Dan Brown is fond of writing about puzzles and codes, and in this book too, Maestro Mouse leaves for the readers a hiding buzzy bee, jumbled letters that spell out clues, and even a coded message to solve.

The publishers called it a “mindful, humorous, musical, and uniquely entertaining” book.

 

“Children and adults can enjoy this timeless picture book as a traditional read-along, or can choose to listen to original musical compositions as they read - one for each animal - using a free interactive smartphone app which uses augmented reality to instantly play the appropriate song for each page when the camera of a mobile device is held over it,” a statement said.

Dan Brown is the author of numerous bestsellers, including The Da Vinci Code, Inferno, The Lost Symbol, Angels & Demons, Deception Point, Digital Fortress, and Origin.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Latest Books News