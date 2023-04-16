Book Box: A Poem A Day

Dear Reader, PREMIUM A Poem A Day, Gulzar.

Converse in verse, my mother would say, at the end of a long day, when my siblings and I drowned her in cascading crescendos of complaints about each other. Mostly, this shut us up. But sometimes, when the offences were acute, there was much to refute. We felt compelled to take the extra time, to set our grievances to rhyme. ‘My precious dress she did tear, is that fair?’ ‘You don’t even care, it’s too much to bear, he’s playing and all muddy, why do I have to study?’ On more relaxed nights, my mother would read us rhymes — The Highwayman, Rime of the Ancient Mariner, and Kubla Khan. Then we grew up, past our high school Panorama, our Shakespearean drama, and things became terse, there was less verse. Glimpses remained — the poetry of protest, a reading at a lit-fest. But for the rest, the words we wear, are prosaic fare. This April, let us detour from the run-of-the-mill. It’s the month for poetry writing, the perfect time for spotlighting; opening the door, to poems we adore. Here are five you might like: Book 1 of 5: A collection for every mood

The Poetry Pharmacy.

Why take a pill, when a poem may cure the ill? From anxiety and loneliness to being unhappy, the editors of The Poetry Pharmacy have the antidote to every malady. Like these lines to assuage oppression, from Still I Rise by Maya Angelou.

‘You may write me down in history/ With your bitter, twisted lies, You may trod me in the very dirt/ But still, like dust, I’ll rise’. Book 2 of 5: Mash up of sci-fi and Shakespeare

William Shakespeare’s Star Wars.

Shakespeare meets Star Wars in this dazzling ditty. And it sparkles! William Shakespeare’s Star Wars by Ian Doescher, comes in a print version and has a fabulous audio version too — both are recommended! Here’s R2-D2 in soliloquy:

This golden droid has been a friend, 'tis true,/ And yet I wish to still his prating tongue!/ An imp, he calleth me? I'll be reveng'd,/ And merry pranks aplenty I shall play/ Upon this pompous droid C-3PO!/ Yet not in language shall my pranks be done:/ Around both humans and droids I must/ Be seen to make such errant beeps and squeaks/ That they shall think me simple. Truly, though,/ Although with sounds oblique I speak to them, I clearly see how I shall play my part,/ And how a vast rebellion shall succeed/ by wit and wisdom of a simple droid.

Yudhishtar & Draupadi.

Best known as Gulzar’s trusted translator, Pavan K Varma, writes this story poem, iridescent with inchoate possibilities between Yudhisthir and Draupadi. Like many people, I never sympathized with Yuddhisthra, but reading this, I see another side of the eldest Pandava. Here’s a flavour for you:

Arjun’s weapons were in the same place/ Where Yuddhistra was cloistered with Draupadi Maybe it was bad timing, maybe it was fated/ But the rules between them couldn’t be flouted No remedy was available, it was too late/Arjun was banished to the forest, alone and doubted Yuddhistra was grieved, Arjun took it stoically/ Nobody ever thought of asking Panchali. Book 4 of 5: Translations across India

A Poem A Day.

From Sambhalpuri poet Haldar Nag to classic poets like Amrita Pritam who writes in Punjabi, A Poem A Day edited by Gulzar, is a prized volume to have at your bedside. Also, you get to read the poems, translated into Hindi and English. For those of us who speak both, it’s a fascinating exercise in bi-lingual reading.

Book 5 of 5: The craft of poetry

Visions & Revisions.

Editing may be exasperating, yet it is extraordinarily elevating — and here’s a fantastic book that demonstrates this. Read Visions and Revisions to discover the first drafts of poets like Owen and Auden, to deep dive into their many minute edits, and see the drastic difference a word here and a word there can make.

Finally, meet the multi-talented Jerry Pinto, novelist, writer, editor, and poet, who tells us how we can bring poetry back into our lives. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation:

Jerry Pinto.

When did you discover poetry?

