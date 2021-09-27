Braithwaite & Co. Ltd commemorates Hindi Diwas with week-long celebrations

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd conducted week-long celebrations to commemorate the Hindi Week-2021 from September 14 to September 21. Several Hindi poets like Mrityunjay Kumar Singh (IPS), Professor Ashutosh and Professor Priyankar Paliwal graced the occasion during the concluding session. The concluding session was chaired by Yatish Kumar, the chairman and managing director of Braithwaite & Co. Ltd.

Speakers present discussed several issues related to language and education. Priyankar Paliwal spoke on ‘Hindi Ka Paryavaran’. “Language is the only medium of knowledge. He pointed out that, more than 42% of the world's languages, which are on the verge of extinction, are a curse for humanity. Language is the root of society; so we all need to protect them,” Paliwal said, according to a statement by the company.

Professor Ashutosh said that the current education system should not be criticised and steps should be taken to see what improvements can be made. “Instead of raising question marks on the education system, we need to work towards redefining the education system with passage of time,” he said.

Mrityunjay Kumar Singh highlighted that the debate between regional language and Hindi is not necessary. “If we keep fighting for language, we will not be able to create ideas. Therefore, whether it is a national language or a regional language, they would survive only if they are liberal,” Singh said. He also recited a Bengali poem which he wrote.

“Such events increase the enthusiasm of speaking and listening to Hindi amongst the employees. The Organization has always been organizing such events for the promotion of Hindi and is committed to contribute in the upliftment of the language even further,” Yatish Kumar, the chairman and managing director of Braithwaite & Co. Ltd said. DK Gayen, advisor (Projects) and Rajneesh Arora, advisor (Marketing), were also present. Employees of Braithwaite & Co. Ltd’s every section attended the event.

