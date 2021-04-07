Home / Books / Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen reveals she's done with dieting
American supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she is no longer giving in to the pressure of dieting.
According to Fox News, the 35-year-old opened up about the societal norms that have become popular. Teigen also talked about the idea that dieting is always good for one's health.

The 'Cravings' and 'Cravings: Hungry for More' author said in the publication's latest cover issue, "I've thrown all of that out of the window. I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come."

Teigen also shared that these days, she's only pushing forward on what's "going to make [her] happy" and much of her happiness has to do with indulging on flavourful food.

"I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't, my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," said Teigen.

The 'Chrissy's Court' host went on to say that she's already "lived a whole life" and moving forward, she wants to do away with the calorie-counting and enjoy herself as a mother, wife, provider and rock for the children. She is a parent to her four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles with husband Grammy winner John Legend.

Talking about how she has maintained her perfectly toned body for a long time, she said, "I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long."

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that," added the supermodel.

