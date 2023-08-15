Excerpt: Unknown Heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle
On India’s 76th Independence day, a new anthology from Tulika Graphix reminds us of the contribution of many unacknowledged freedom fighters. This extract is from the story of Demati Dei Salihan
To mark India’s 76th year of Independence, the Chennai-based publishing house Tulika has brought out Unknown Heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle, a collection of graphic narratives. Adapted from journalist P Sainath’s work on the subject, it honours forgotten freedom fighters, some of whose contributions were never acknowledged. Though all the individuals whose stories have been rendered in this volume came from different parts of the country and belonged to different ethnic, linguistic and religious communities, they were united in the cause of achieving Independence. The work of 16 illustrators, these graphic narratives are the perfect gift to the Indian nation as it turns 76.
Here’s an extract from the story of Demati Dei Salihan: