HT Picks; New Reads

A debut story collection from a Pakistani writer that upends traditional notions of identity and probes the nature of desire, a novel that balances social satire and magic realism even as it asks what an immigrant community must do to achieve the American dream, and a retelling of the stories of Akbar and Birbal, Krishnadeva Raya and Tenali Raman, Vikram and Vetal, and Mullah Nasruddin, among others - all that on this week’s pick of interesting reads
By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
This week’s reading list includes a debut story collection from a Pakistani writer, a novel on the struggle to achieve the American dream, and a retelling of the stories of Akbar and Birbal, among other heroes of folklore. (HT Team)

Pakistan as You’ve Never Seen it Before

191pp, ₹699; Bloomsbury

Childhood best friends agree to marry in order to keep their sexuality a secret.

A young heiress embarks on a secret affair, ending in devastation – but for whom?

A radicalized student gets ready for his sister’s wedding. Preparations include: beating up the groom.

This debut story collection from a young Pakistani writer fizzes with wit and energy as it upends traditional notions of identity and probes the nature of desire.*

Of alchemical accidents

329pp, ₹599; HarperCollins

A floundering teenager growing up in Atlanta’s suburbs, Neil Narayan doesn’t have the same drive as everyone around him. His immigrant parents’ expectations for him are high, and he tries to want their version of success. But mostly, Neil just wants his neighbour Anita Dayal.

But Anita has a secret: she and her mother, Anjali, have been brewing an ancient alchemical potion from stolen gold that transfers the ambition of the jewelry’s original owner to the drinker. Anita needs just a little boost to get into Harvard, but when Neil – who needs a whole lot more – joins in the plot, events spiral into a tragedy that rips their community apart.

Spanning two continents two coasts, and four epochs, Gold Diggers expertly balances social satire and magical realism asking what a community must do to achieve the American dream.*

Tales of Uncommon Sense

346pp, ₹699; Aleph

Akbar and Birbal, Krishnadeva Raya and Tenali Raman, Vikram and Vetal, Mullah Nasruddin… The exploits of these legendary wits, rulers, wise men, riddlers and tricksters are familiar to every Indian who loves a good story and a good laugh. In Teaching a Horse to Sing: Tales of Uncommon Sense from India and Elsewhere, Delshad Karanjia retells the best known stories featuring these characters and a few others from around the world – a book that will keep you entertained from the first to the very last page. *

*All copy from book flap

