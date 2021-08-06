Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
books

HT Picks; New Reads

On this week’s reading list are the folktales and legends of India, a book on dogs as guides to spirituality and happiness, and short stories that explore both the sleaze and the dynamism of Mumbai
By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:57 PM IST
HT’s pick of great reads this week includes a book of fantastic folktales, another on dogs, and a collection of stories that look at life in Mumbai. (HT Team)

Folk tales, legends and modern lore of India

496pp, ₹999; Aleph

From Jammu and Kashmir in the north to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the south, from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east, and all the other states and union territories of India in between, here are 108 fabulous folk tales, legends and stories from more than 57 languages and dialects. You will delight in wondrous tales of heroes and heroines, of ordinary men and women, of wicked mothers-in-law and foolish sons-in-law, of love lost and won, of a tree who loves a girl, of seers and wise men, of chudails, werewolves, and wizards, of a potter girl and the divine cow, of demoiselle cranes and humans transforming into elephants, of how the woodpecker got its crest, and much, much more. Startlingly original, brilliant, wise and often funny, these stories will delight readers of all ages.*

A path to spiritual awakening and enlightenment

267pp, ₹450; Readomania

The way to inner peace lies in our heart… and in the company of dogs. With this belief, Dr Manjiri Prabhu has poured a lifetime of her work with dogs and what she has learnt from them, into a spiritual adventure. The DOGtrine of Peace is a blueprint for spiritual awakening and enlightenment.

Rich with anecdotes, interviews, and experiences of dog lovers, scientists, animal communicators and therapists, activists, spiritual thinkers, yoga gurus, artists, and environmentalists from across the globe, this is a book of love and compassion for those who seek a unique spiritual path. It provides profound sutras for dog lovers and for those who love humanity and pursue peace, harmony and truth.*

Seeded in thought, soaked in beauty

214pp, ₹280; Vishwakarma Publications

According to the poet Manohar Shetty, Rochelle Potkar’s short stories, laced with the grit, sleaze and dynamism of Bombay, “explore the nerve centre of a great metropolis with caustic wit and uncompromising realism.” Eminent Goan author Damodar Mauzo points out that Potkar’s short fiction “critiques the power structures in our society, revealing tensions between the hegemonic forces and subjugated classes.” These stories veer from the brothels of Kamathipur and the Mahalaxmi race course, from the southern tip of the city to Thane and Kalyan, and from Bandra to Andheri. In the process, they present the city through its characters, situations, and distinctive language. Potkar’s earlier books include the poetry collections Four Degrees of Separation and Paper Asylum.*

*All copy from book flap.

