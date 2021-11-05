HT Picks; New Reads

Fleeing Idi Amin

342pp, ₹650; Picador

Uganda 1972. A devastating decree is issued: all Ugandan Asians must leave the country in ninety days. They must take only what they can carry, give up their money and never return.

For Asha and Pran, married a matter of months, it means abandoning the family business that Pran has worked so hard to save. For his mother, Jaya, it means saying goodbye to the house that has been her home for decades. But violence is escalating in Kampala, and people are disappearing. Will they all make it to safety in Britain and will they be given refuge if they do?

All the while, a terrible secret about the expulsion hands over them, threatening to tear the family apart.

From the green hilltops of Kampala, to the terraced houses of London, with evocative flashbacks of a long ago life in Gujarat, Neema Shah’s extraordinary debut explores what it means to leave your home behind, what it takes to start again, and the lengths some will go to protect their loved ones. *

Food: achieving more with less

320pp, ₹1299; Bloomsbury

Some of the most sophisticated food can be achieved with the simplest of ingredients, as demonstrated by superstar chef Ollie Dabbous and his faultless recipes for the best home cooking.

With straightforward techniques and concise ingredient lists, Ollie demonstrates that by giving a little extra thought to ordinary meals, it is possible to achieve more with less.

This is unfussy, elegant and exceptional cooking to be enjoyed by all; A true democratic luxury.*

Growing old, staying youthful

414pp, ₹699; Pippa Rann Books

As you grow older, would you be interested in remaining optimistic, youthful and energetic?

Here are the personal mantras that kept eminent people productive beyond the age of 75. The book features the words of, among others, Dr Karan Singh (erstwhile royalty from Kashmir, politician, diplomat, writer and scholar), Devaki Jain (gender economist and scholar), Fali S Nariman (India’s foremost constitutional lawyer), Margaret Alva (career politician and former governor), Sushma Seth (acclaimed theatre and film actor), Mani Shankar Aiyer (career politician and diplomat), and Dr Syeda Hameed (writer, speaker and gender rights activist). The lived experiences of about 50 people have been brought together in this book by the Guild of Service, a national non-profit organization on the occasion of its golden jubilee.*

*All copy from book flap.