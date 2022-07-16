HT Picks; New Reads

Unearthing secrets and lies

272pp, ₹499; Bloomsbury (A whodunit like no other)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is nothing more tragic than the loss of face - not even the loss of life.Radhi Zaveri returns home to Mumbai’s posh Temple Hill in search of a salve for her broken heart. What she finds instead is a terrible tragedy. Her best friend Sanjana, who is expecting her first child, has just lost her father, Kirti Kadakia, to suicide. Cantankerous and pigheaded, Kirti has never walked away from a fight; yet, just hours after telling Sanjana that he couldn’t wait to hold his grandchild in his arms, he kills himself.Something seems off to Radhi. Why is their young maid so terrified? What is their meddlesome neighbour hiding? Who was that second cup of tea for - the one they found in his study? As Radhi helps Sanjana look for answers, she realizes that Kadakia’s own family knows much more than they are letting on, and more than one life might hang in the balance.A whodunit like no other, The Death of Kirti Kadakia unearths the secrets and lies lurking beneath the diamond-studded satsangs and the lavishly catered ‘pure-veg’ brunches, and exposes the dual lives we often live.*

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The many reinventions of a Bangalore girl

210pp, ₹399; HarperCollins (Part memoir, part inspirational treatise,this bookis about the many reinventions of a shy and anxious Bangalore girl)

At five, she took the stage by storm as Indira Gandhi. At eight, she was bullied. At ten, she hit rock bottom. At thirteen, she discovered a personality development programme that changed her life forever...From being an awkward teen in braces to becoming a sought-after master of ceremonies to successfully portraying the transgender Cuckoo on the hit Netflix series Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait has broken boundaries and made a name for herself. Her ordinary upbringing notwithstanding, Kubbra is an extraordinary woman who quickly learnt how to deal with the harsh ways of the world and shape her life successfully despite them. The bullying she encountered in school as a child helped her face nepotism in Bollywood, an industry known to favour its own, often at the cost of talented “outsiders”.Part memoir, part inspirational treatise, Open Book lays bare the struggles, achievements, joys and failures, and the many reinventions of a shy and anxious Bangalore girl who dreamt of making it in the competitive world of cinema.*

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of elephant doctors and hundred armchairs

303pp, ₹799; Juggernaut (Twelve inspiring and imaginative narratives based on the lives of real people.)

A publisher’s wife comes to the rescue of an impoverished author who her husband has cheated; the son of a labourer faces off against a unscrupulous zamindar and wins; a forest officer finds himself transformed by his encounter with an ‘elephant doctor’; a Nayadi makes it to the civil services but struggles to do right by his tribal mother; tormented by questions of the self, a writer climbs up to the Kailash after being diagnosed with spinal cancer; a visionary breaks laws and braves solitary confinement for his idea of a borderless world. Containing iconic stories like Elephant Doctor and A Hundred Armchairs, this collection by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, brings together 12 inspiring and imaginative narratives, all based on the lives of real people These stories explore the capacity of humans to hold on to their intrinsic goodness in the face of both the everyday and the ordinary, and how their response in such moments of truth finds expression in multitudinous ways – as anger, compassion, fortitude, a capacity for suffering, self discovery, a life of a silent protest or even eccentric activism. Gripping, often raw and deeply moving, this striking collection, the first major translation of Jeyamohan’s work in English will renew your faith in humanity.*

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*All matter from book flap.