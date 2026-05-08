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HT Picks; New Reads

On the reading list this week is a celebration of India’s ancient practices for holistic well-being, a book of photographs of Satyajit Ray at work, and a collection of essays that braids scientific insights with personal reflections on nature

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:33 pm IST
By HT Team
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Tips to thrive in today’s fast-paced world

This week’s pick of good reads includes a book of India’s ancient practices for holistic well-being, another of photographs of Satyajit Ray at work, and a collection of essays on nature. (Akash Shrivastav)
280pp, ₹2,995; Roli Books (A celebration of India’s ancient practices for holistic well-being)

Harmony: Essential Ayurveda for All is a celebration of India’s timeless wisdom, offering insights into its ancient traditions and practices for holistic well-being. In this comprehensive guide, author Gita Ramesh delves into the foundational pillars of Ayurveda, yoga, and mindful living. At the heart of the book lies an in-depth exploration of the three doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha – presented as personalized blueprints for vibrant health. Each dosha section serves as a practical guide to living harmoniously with one’s unique constitution, featuring meticulously planned recipes to balance specific imbalances. Complementing these are curated yoga asanas and meditation techniques designed to restore equilibrium. The book thoughtfully addresses the various myths surrounding Ayurveda and illustrates how these ancient principles can be seamlessly integrated into modern lifestyles by adults seeking balance amid busy schedules, as well as by children through fun, age-appropriate adaptations. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned practitioner, Harmony equips you with practical, actionable tips to thrive in today’s fast-paced world, making Ayurveda not just a philosophy, but a joyful, everyday reality.*

280pp, ₹3600; DAG (A book of photographs of Satyajit Ray at work)

Nature in forest, field, and city

478pp, ₹799; Westland (A collection of essays that braids scientific insights with personal reflections on nature.)

From the jhum fields of Mizoram to the rain forests of the Western Ghats, from the warbling visitors gracing our gardens to the elephants and primates sharing our landscapes, naturalist and wildlife scientist TR Shankar Raman explores the lives that surround us – in forest and field, countryside and city. Braiding scientific insights with personal reflections, this brilliant collection of essays probes the question of what it truly means to be a part of nature.*

*All copy from book flap.

 
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