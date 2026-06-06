HT Picks; New Reads

Tradwife escaping tradlife

On the reading list this week is a novel that’s an examination of the performance of womanhood, and the story of a serial killer. (Amit Sharma)

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391pp, ₹599; HarperCollins (An examination of the grand performance of womanhood)

‘My name is Natalie Heller Mills, and I was perfect at being alive…’

Natalie lives a traditional lifestyle – and her followers are sick with envy. Her charming farmhouse on her working ranch is artfully cluttered, her husband is a handsome cowboy, her homemade sourdough boules are each more beautiful than the last. So what if there are nannies and producers and industrial-grade ovens behind the scenes? What her followers don’t know won’t hurt them.

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{{^usCountry}} Then, one morning, Natalie wakes up in a strange, horrible version of reality. Her home, her husband, her children — they’re all familiar, but something’s off. Is this a hoax? A reality show? A test from God? Natalie knows just two things for sure: this isn’t her perfect life, and she must escape, by any means possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, one morning, Natalie wakes up in a strange, horrible version of reality. Her home, her husband, her children — they’re all familiar, but something’s off. Is this a hoax? A reality show? A test from God? Natalie knows just two things for sure: this isn’t her perfect life, and she must escape, by any means possible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As darkly funny as it is shocking and gripping, Yesteryear is an electrifying examination of tradition, fame, faith and the grand performance of womanhood, from a thrilling new talent in fiction.* {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As darkly funny as it is shocking and gripping, Yesteryear is an electrifying examination of tradition, fame, faith and the grand performance of womanhood, from a thrilling new talent in fiction.* {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A deep moral rot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A deep moral rot {{/usCountry}}

199pp, ₹399; Penguin (The story of how a petty thief turned into a dangerous serial killer)

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Shankariya Kanpatimar murdered nearly 70 people across Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana in eighteen months, and that makes him India’s first recorded serial killer. He was hanged in the Jaipur Central Jail on 15 May 1979. He committed crimes in the most ‘brutal and dastardly’ way — all for theft. He would enter his victim’s house naked, kill with whatever object lay at hand, eat, smoke bidis, take a bath and leave only with the cash he found. In one of the murders, he managed to find only two rupees in the house. He came to be known as ‘Kanpatimar’ for the striking similarity of his murders with all his victims being hit on their temples, or kanpati, in Hindi.

Drawn from police files, FIRs, contemporary reportage and interviews, India’s Most Dangerous Serial Killer reconstructs both the killings and the world that enabled them. Told in the most truthful and unsparing voice of Rakesh Goswami, Shankariya’s story of how a petty thief turned into a dangerous serial killer, reveals a deeper moral rot.*

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*All copy from book flap

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