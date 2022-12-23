HT reviewers pick their best reads of 2022
HT reviewers have been reading everything from Booker winning novels to sci-fi, children’s books, and Partition memoirs. This collective reading list is both varied and stimulating. Click on the link under each picture to learn about that reviewer’s favourite read of the year
ARUNIMA MAZUMDAR
A dark satire about a fictional war photographer who wakes up dead during the Sri Lankan civil war in the 1980s.
CHINTAN GIRISH MODI
Of what can transpire when we think about the limits of punitive action.
KUNAL RAY
Lavanya Karthik’s book is a brief introduction to the life of Teejan Bai, who was constantly forbidden to sing but is now synonymous with Pandavani music
LAMAT R HASAN
A feminist part-memoir set in the years following the Partition of India
PERCY BHARUCHA
An intimate view of the birth of two nations and the first tottering steps they take.
SAMRAT CHOUDHURY
On dogmatism and the power of organisations to mould people’s beliefs.
SAUDAMINI JAIN
A divorced late-middle-aged couple take a road trip
SIMAR BHASIN
Snapshots of the Punjabi diaspora in west London’s Southall
SONALI MUJUMDAR
Meshing multiple themes of art, philosophy, science, tradition and progress
SUHIT KELKAR
Precious Ramotswe uses common sense and kindness to massive effect as a private detective
SYED SAAD AHMED
Two remarkable sci-fi novels with fascinating plots and intricate fictional universes
IN MEMORIAM
This year, the keyboards of two long-time contributors to the HT Books page fell silent. Sujoy Gupta,who lived in Kolkata, reviewed business books, often in a chatty, reader-friendly way that, unexpectedly, highlighted his depth of knowledge and his enduring relationships within the corporate world. Thubten Samphel, who retired as director of the Tibet Policy Institute and was the author of books such as Falling Through the Roof and Copper Mountain, regularly reviewed books on Tibet and titles by members of the Tibetan diaspora. Both are sorely missed.
