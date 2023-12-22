close_game
close_game
News / Books / In Memoriam: Sankar Ray

In Memoriam: Sankar Ray

ByHT Team
Dec 22, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Every review he wrote displayed the depth of his knowledge and the breadth of his reading and his contributions enriched the Books page immensely.

This year, long-time contributor Sankar Ray (7 January 1941-21 February 2023) moved on to greater, better Books pages in the unknown beyond. Ray, who lived in Kolkata, reviewed a range of books for Hindustan Times tackling those to do with the environment, pandemics, the CIA, politics, slave rebellions and Marxism with equal erudition. Every review he wrote displayed the depth of his knowledge and the breadth of his reading and his contributions enriched the Books page immensely.

Sankar Ray (Courtesy the subject)
Sankar Ray (Courtesy the subject)

Here are a few of his most interesting pieces:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

https://www.hindustantimes.com/books/review-because-our-fathers-lied-by-craig-mcnamara-101662027051135.html

https://www.hindustantimes.com/books/essay-on-the-need-for-a-people-s-history-of-the-pandemic/story-xtzeaIgpEIu9ry0pIlQHaO.html

https://www.hindustantimes.com/books/digital-labour-enter-the-mind-slaves/story-wDfqF3wZX3Ik1vRDQPTsRI.html

https://www.hindustantimes.com/books/review-neither-settler-nor-native-by-mahmood-mamdani-101621012325382.html

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out