In Memoriam: Sankar Ray

This year, long-time contributor Sankar Ray (7 January 1941-21 February 2023) moved on to greater, better Books pages in the unknown beyond. Ray, who lived in Kolkata, reviewed a range of books for Hindustan Times tackling those to do with the environment, pandemics, the CIA, politics, slave rebellions and Marxism with equal erudition. Every review he wrote displayed the depth of his knowledge and the breadth of his reading and his contributions enriched the Books page immensely.

Sankar Ray (Courtesy the subject)