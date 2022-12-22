Interview: Rafiul Alom Rahman, Founder & Director, The Queer Muslim Project

When you embrace queerness as an identity or a label, what does it mean to you?

I think of “queer” as an expansive category that holds together what is different from the norm. These differences exist not only along the lines of sexual orientation and gender expression but also in terms of the languages we speak and the cultures we inhabit. Differences can be threatening but they can also be beautiful. They don’t have to stop us from working together. We can create art despite our differences; it is a tool for social change.

Tell us the story behind Language is A Queer Thing. How did you get involved in this?

In a country like India, which is so diverse, people understand queerness in a variety of ways. Yet, we often fall back on language that is preferred by urban, English-speaking people. Using this reality as a starting point, we at The Queer Muslim Project (TQMP) have been involved in thinking about what queerness means to people beyond what is easily recognizable and understood. In the UK too, there is no homogenous way of experiencing and articulating queerness. People from marginalized backgrounds have stories that are different from the dominant mainstream.

Language is A Queer Thing was born of a need to explore this and create something meaningful. The idea was to facilitate an India-UK writing exchange between three India-based (Megha Harish from Bangalore, Anil Pradhan from Kolkata, and Garfield D’souza from Mumbai) and three UK-based queer poets (Amani Saeed from London, Ife Grillo from Bristol, and Sanah Ahsan from London). The project was created and organized by the VERVE Poetry Festival in Birmingham in partnership with TQMP in Delhi. It was funded by the British Council as part of its India: UK Cultural Exchange Season.

How were the six poets in this project selected? What criteria did they have to fulfill?

We announced open calls for the selection process in India and the UK but there was a small window of time within which people had to apply. This was a constraint because of our timelines. While going through the applications, we noticed that many of the UK applicants had some experience in performing poetry whereas the Indian applicants were excellent writers but quite new to the scene of performing their poetry on stage. We were looking for people with a strong narrative voice, who had the potential to benefit from some training and become excellent performers even if they did not have prior experience as performers.

When you created three pairs out of this group of six, were you relying purely on instinct or did you have certain considerations that informed your curation?

This is an interesting question. Let me try to answer it. Amani from the UK and Megha from India were invited to perform at the opening of the British Council’s India: UK Cultural Exchange Season in Delhi. When we saw them write, create, and perform together, the chemistry was excellent. Pairing them with each other was the most obvious thing to do.

With the other two pairs, the process was not the same. Anil from India was paired with Ife from the UK. While both write about home and belonging, their styles are different. Ife has a strong and confident stage persona. Anil’s work is powerful but his style is subtler. It has been fascinating to watch the trajectory both have been through, coming out of their initial discomfort about why they had been paired with someone so different from them. They are now able to appreciate how they have informed each other’s writing and performance styles.

Garfield was paired with Sana. He has this ability to lift the audience out of their sadness with his sense of humour. Sana can just captivate the audience. She is powerful. I had seen her performances online before I met her. Garfield and Sana are different from each other in their content and delivery but eventually, it did not matter. They were able to work together.

What was the process that they had to go through as part of the project?

The six poets participated in online sessions with each other and participated in two residencies after that. One of these was in Birmingham, leading into the BBC Contains Strong Language Festival 2022. The other residency took place in Mumbai, leading into the Tata Literature Live! 2022. They also created an anthology called Language is A Queer Thing, named after the project. As queer people, we are often reduced to stereotypes and caricatures instead of being treated as individuals. This anthology brings forth the richness and diversity of queer experiences, the significance of celebrating queer joy, and the need for a safe space to talk about fears and vulnerabilities. It affirms the beauty of not fitting in.