Marjane Satrapi: The cartographer of exile and unforgotten grief

Grief is not always a transient feeling that fades with time. Sometimes it becomes the room in which you live, the air you breathe, messing up your sleep and appetite, and making the ordinary effort of getting through days, and nights, an uphill task. Some writers have experienced and understood grief clearly, and also expressed and probed them in distinctive ways. In Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking, for instance, grief is dazed, stubborn, and clinical, circling the same facts again and again because the mind cannot make them real. In Roland Barthes’s Mourning Diary, sorrow comes in small daily blows, fragments and silences. Virginia Woolf knew it as a disturbance of time itself; WG Sebald wrote as if whole landscapes carried bereavement in their stones. These writers have shown that grief is not merely what one feels after loss; it’s often the shape memory takes when it has nowhere else to live. Marjane Satrapi at the premiere of ‘La Bande Des Jotas’ at the 7th Rome Film Festival on November 16, 2012 in Rome, Italy. Her husband Mattias Ripa played Nils, one of the badminton players, who get caught up in a mysterious woman’s plan after a suitcase mix-up in the south of Spain. (Shutterstock)

“One can forgive but one should never forget,” Marjane Satrapi writes in Persepolis . Forgetting is not always healing. Sometimes forgetting is exactly what power wants from those it has wronged. Forgiveness may belong to the soul; memory belongs to justice. Satrapi’s work is built on that distinction.

French-Iranian writer and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, who has died “of sadness,” didn’t live to draw, or name, the sorrow that claimed her, tell us what it felt like from the inside. We often speak of the body as if it’s the domain of biology, but a person is also made of what she/he has loved, lost, survived and carried inside. Satrapi, who spent her life drawing, against forgetting, the visible shapes of invisible wounds, would have understood this better than most. Her death at 56, a little over a year after the death of her husband, Swedish actor and producer Mattias Ripa, feels like a sorrowful echo of the world she spent her life showing us: that historical churns like the Islamic Revolution can upend people’s lives in conspicuous ways, but love, when it is taken away, often leaves its marks where no one else can see it. Satrapi was an artist and filmmaker of rare nerve: funny, sharp, angry, elegant, and irreverent. She was, in the truest French sense, a femme libre (free woman), rebellious, unsparing, and impossible to domesticate. She was also une artiste engagée (a committed artist) without ever becoming too solemn, an enfant terrible, who never lost her moral compunction, and a conteuse de l’exil (storyteller of exile), who turned her memories of Iran into public witness, refusing to let power and patriarchy have the last word. A point that needs to be underlined is this: Satrapi has died of grief, but she was not an artist of sadness alone. She was an artist of clarity, wit, rage, tenderness, and courage. Born in Iran in 1969, raised in Tehran during the years of revolution and war, sent to Vienna as a teenager and later settled in France, Satrapi carried several countries inside her; she knew that exile is a second life lived with the first life still speaking inside it. Her most famous book, the graphic memoir Persepolis, remains one of the rare works that altered not only how readers around the world understood Iran, but how they understood memory itself. It was first published in French in four volumes between 2000 and 2003 and later reached English readers in two parts: as Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood and Persepolis 2: The Story of a Return. Little Marji, who tells her story in black-and-white panels, remains one of the great children of modern literature; she is vain, dramatic, furious, frightened, brave, sometimes wrong, often wounded, always alive. She wants God and Marx, rebellion and denim, justice and coolness. She wants the revolution before she understands what revolutions devour. “I wanted to be justice, love and the wrath of God all in one,” Satrapi writes. It is a comic line, but comic in the way childhood itself is comic: too large and pure, unwilling to accept the adult world’s shabby compromises. Children often recognise injustice before they can explain it. Satrapi never betrays that early moral excess. She lets the child remain excessive. That is why the book still feels fresh.

Chicken with Plums turns to a different kind of sorrow: heartbreak and unrequited love in 1950s Tehran. A musician, Nasser Ali Khan, loses his will to live after his beloved instrument is broken. On the surface, it is a fable about art. Beneath that, it is about the delicate thread that ties a person to existence.

People in Satrapi’s works smoke, gossip, quarrel, desire, sulk, joke, cook, and misbehave. They are not ennobled by suffering, but remain difficult and closer to life. Even in mourning, someone notices the absurdity of a relative, the taste of tea, the cruelty of a small remark, the body’s hunger, the ridiculous persistence of vanity. Satrapi knew that tragedy does not cancel the ordinary, but makes the ordinary more precious. Her 2003 comic Embroideries, about the sexual lives of Iranian women, is a small book, but it opens a large conversation. Behind closed doors, far from the judging eyes of men, three generations of women gather over a steeping samovar. As the tea pours, so do their deepest, most scandalous, and heartbreaking truths. They swap outrageous secrets about love, plastic surgery, and the extreme lengths taken to fake virginity, the literal surgical “embroidery” meant to preserve family honour. Through their laughter and collective sighs, the book frames gossip as a healing balm or, as Satrapi’s grandmother famously puts it, “the ventilator of the heart.” Chicken with Plums turns to a different kind of sorrow: heartbreak and unrequited love in 1950s Tehran. A musician, Nasser Ali Khan, loses his will to live after his beloved instrument is broken. On the surface, it is a fable about art. Beneath that, it is about the delicate thread that ties a person to existence. What keeps one here? Love, music, appetite, vanity, memory, children, habit, a country, a face once seen and never forgotten? And what happens when that thread snaps? The book has become even more painful to read after Satrapi’s own death. Persepolis was adapted into an animation film; co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud, it won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2007 and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Satrapi later co-directed Chicken with Plums, directed The Voices, made Radioactive, about Marie Curie, and continued to work across forms. She had the temperament of an artist who distrusted fixed identity, even her own. Her latest major book project, Woman, Life, Freedom, was published in English by Seven Stories Press in 2024 and translated from the French by Una Dimitrijević. Edited and introduced by Satrapi, it documents the feminist uprising in Iran that erupted after the September 2022 killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the morality police. Satrapi brings together an international collective of over 20 artists, activists, journalists, and historians to visually capture the events and bypass heavy state censorship. The vignettes use distinct artistic styles to illustrate the brutal realities of the regime, the historical context of Iranian resistance, and the solidarity between the men and women fighting for human rights. Satrapi had always believed in the power of the drawn image to carry what official images could not. In Persepolis, drawing allowed a child’s memory to stand against state history. In Woman, Life, Freedom, drawing becomes a collective witness when the state tries to control and curb women’s lives and voices. “One can forgive but one should never forget,” she writes in Persepolis. Forgetting is not always healing. Sometimes forgetting is exactly what power wants from those it has wronged. Forgiveness may belong to the soul; memory belongs to justice. Satrapi’s work is built on that distinction.

“Her 2003 comic Embroideries , about the sexual lives of Iranian women, is a small book, but it opens a large conversation.”