Poetry pick: Days of Recovery by Nomita Kapur
Quiet and powerful, this new collection shares the poet’s experience of cancer and the discoveries she made as she navigated her illness
PORCUPINES
Like porcupines we have bled each other. The closer we sit, The deeper the stab of the quills.
Now we’ve learned to sit at a healthy distance – A proximity free of resistance, For the warmth of love is best feltThrough a small, well-calibrated space.
Civil, tolerant and wise, Within our human frames, we’ll be partners for life.But in the end, a question remains:To be well-adjusted porcupines –Is that our highest aim?
THE GIFT OF ILLNESS
The great gift of illnessIs the respite I get from my busy-ness.While my mind gallops and churns,My body learns to make stillness its concern. Heavy is the weight of the illness I carry,Heavier still, the weight of clinging to recovery.
Lord, grant me that I may put down this load.Upon me, let the gift of living be bestowed.
And grant me this: Tranquil be the waves of my heartAs I find warmth in the prospectof life and death in equal parts.
When cancer brought Nomita Kapur’s ‘active days to a halt’, her universe shifted, without warning. Gradually, over months, she found her balance again, a different, deeper balance. From that pause — ‘a deeply reflective space’ that helped her reclaim her life, and understand the true meaning of recovery — emerged the poems collected in this quietly remarkable book. In sharing her experience and the discoveries she made, she empowers us with this collection; for, in our different ways, we are all in recovery.