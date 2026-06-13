Review: India and Network Centric Warfare by Kartik Bommakanti

Network-centric warfare is a military theory that harnesses the power of information technology and leverages the advantages of computing networks in cyber, electronic, and space warfare. With the constant evolution of warfare, the platforms and networks of deterrence and coercion too are evolving. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Palestine war, India’s Operation Sindoor, and the United States’ Operation Epic Fury have demonstrated the heightened importance of Network Centric Capabilities (NCW) in achieving information control and dominance to confuse, limit, and disable an adversary’s strategic choices and tactical options. The Observer Research Foundation’s Senior Fellow Kartik Bommakanti’s India and Network-Centric Warfare analyses the Indian armed forces’ capabilities in these technologies. It also provides a framework of integration of cyber, electronic, and space technologies into the armed forces, and looks at the integration of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies in specific areas.

“The strength of Bommakanti’s book lies in its clear explanations of a few complex but critical subjects that are absolutely necessary if India is to transition from conventional to unconventional military power.” (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times))

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160pp, ₹7756; Routledge

Although the volume is largely focused on understanding and explaining the doctrinal, strategic, and tactical aspects of India’s network-centric warfare, the author adopts a comparative framework wherever necessary. For instance, India’s developments are constantly cross-referenced with those of the United States (US) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the flag bearers in developing these domain capabilities. The author has also cross-referenced the work of retired Indian armed forces officials Lt Gen Prakash Katoch and Col SC Narang, both of whom have organizational, practical, and now theoretical expertise in developing doctrines and practices. Apart from these names, however, there are very few scholars on both the civilian and the military sides who are addressing this complex, yet urgent subject. Bommakanti’s work, then, is extremely relevant and paves the way for future research.

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{{^usCountry}} The book’s descriptive chapters focus on the role, function, and evolving doctrinal understanding of cyber, space, and counter-space warfare. The application, utility, scope for development, and limitations of each of these subjects within the Indian armed forces is explained in detail, making this complicated topic easier to understand and more interesting from a layman’s perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The book’s descriptive chapters focus on the role, function, and evolving doctrinal understanding of cyber, space, and counter-space warfare. The application, utility, scope for development, and limitations of each of these subjects within the Indian armed forces is explained in detail, making this complicated topic easier to understand and more interesting from a layman’s perspective. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India and Network Centric Warfare is also a reality check for Indian policy-makers. The author’s comparative framework in describing Chinese and Indian space capabilities and his highlighting of the PRC’s sharing of information with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor should be an eye-opener for New Delhi. Although the Modi government sanctioned 3 billion USD in October 2024 for a Low Earth Orbit-based SmSat constellation for space-based surveillance, India recognized the urgency and importance only after Operation Sindoor. The author points out that China already has another mega constellation of SmSat, called “Thousand Sails,” for its allies such as Pakistan. India’s LEO SmSat constellation, with an estimated size of just 52 satellites, will only be launched by the end of 2029. This is just one of the many instances when the book provides a reality check on India’s limitations in network-centric warfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and Network Centric Warfare is also a reality check for Indian policy-makers. The author’s comparative framework in describing Chinese and Indian space capabilities and his highlighting of the PRC’s sharing of information with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor should be an eye-opener for New Delhi. Although the Modi government sanctioned 3 billion USD in October 2024 for a Low Earth Orbit-based SmSat constellation for space-based surveillance, India recognized the urgency and importance only after Operation Sindoor. The author points out that China already has another mega constellation of SmSat, called “Thousand Sails,” for its allies such as Pakistan. India’s LEO SmSat constellation, with an estimated size of just 52 satellites, will only be launched by the end of 2029. This is just one of the many instances when the book provides a reality check on India’s limitations in network-centric warfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Author Kartik Bommakanti (Courtesy https://www.orfonline.org)

The author’s comparative analysis of counter space capabilities is also notable. He highlights that India’s latest anti-satellite testing is enough to deter Pakistan but not China. India’s kinetic capabilities, he says, can be launched from diverse platforms, enhancing its reach and constraining adversaries’ options. But this limited comparative advantage comes with multiple challenges: China is capable of targeting Indian satellites, and Pakistan will soon join the ranks. India’s IRNSS satellites, which send signals crucial for the armed forces’ precision-strike needs, require at least three of the seven GEO-based satellites to be in fixed positions. If an adversary neutralizes three or more of them, India has to migrate to the American Global Positioning System or the Russian GLONASS. The author states that these are critical vulnerabilities that require an urgent fix. On quantum technology, he argues that investment and applications are at a very nascent stage across the Indian armed forces. This is not a problem unique to India. However, limited investment combined with a lack of bureaucratic understanding of these complex issues could lead to India missing this window of opportunity entirely, as has happened in earlier instances.

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The strength of Bommakanti’s book lies in its clear explanations of a few complex but critical subjects that are absolutely necessary if India is to transition from conventional to unconventional military power. If the country doesn’t quickly grasp that the nature of modern warfare is evolving and that it needs to invest resources in the transition, it might be fighting tomorrow’s wars with yesterday’s equipment and doctrine. This would not only have a cascading effect on the nation’s deterrence posture in maritime and continental domains but also risk its strategic credibility and its ability to impose costs in the event of an adversary’s wrongdoing. Not just a reality check, Bommakanti’s book is an essential guide that will help orient Indian policymakers and the broader government apparatus toward the right strategic direction.

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Suyash Desai is a Political Scientist and a Non-Resident Fellow with Foreign Policy Research Institute.

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