Review: The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier

Much of historical fiction features stories of love and war. This is true of, to name a couple of books, The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah that chronicles the story of two sisters during WWII and Outlander by Diana Gabaldon, which is a romance fantasy set across the 18th and 20th centuries. With its unique premise and execution, The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier is unlike many others in this genre.

The story is interesting enough but its strength lies in the infusion of magical realism and how it plays with the concept of time alla Veneziana. Chevalier takes the story of the Rossos through monumental events like the plague, the Renaissance, the French Revolution and Napoleon’s conquest of Italy, all way through the World Wars and up to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Along with the rise and fall of the family, the author expertly showcases the rise and fall of Venice and its power in the world of trade. And it’s all to do with shifts in time.

A view of Murano in Italy (Shutterstock)

“People who make things also have an ambiguous relationship with time. Painters, writers, wood-carvers, knitters, weavers and, yes, glassmakers: creators often enter an absorbed state that psychologists call flow, in which hours pass without their noticing,” writes Chevalier

With sea routes to India and newer markets being discovered, the importance and significance of Venice and its artisans begins to decline, forcing the glassmakers of Murano to adapt or pivot to the changes.

Readers also view the progress of time as they watch the protagonist Orsola grow up. From a naive girl of 17 she is transformed into an accomplished and respected artisan whose creations not only manage to keep the family afloat but also inspire other girls to dabble in the manly world of glass making. Chevalier takes the reader right into Orsola’s mind as she navigates life experiencing her first love, heartbreak and grief. Her struggles to ensure that her family is unscathed during the plague quarantines ably showcase the horrors of that period in history. Hers is a fleshed out character with a full breadth of emotions. Through everything, her dedication to her family shines through and the reader cannot help but be impressed at all she does to keep everyone together through various hardships.

Author Tracy Chevalier (Jonathan Drori/Courtesy Penguin Random House)

Deeply atmospheric, Chevalier’s writing, which is interspersed with Italian phrases, is effortless in the way it captures the readers attention and transports them to the centre of the story even as they are taken on a tour of Italy over 500 years

However, the pacing is a bit slow and it might be difficult to read The Glassmaker from end to end without a break. And while the interest of fans of magical realism might not flag, others might struggle with all that skipping across time.

Still, expertly researched and well written, this is an absolute must read for lovers of historical fiction.

Rutvik Bhandari is an independent writer. He lives in Pune. He is a reader and a content creator. You can find him talking about books on Instagram and YouTube (@themindlessmess).