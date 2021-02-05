IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham
Battling the double burden of caste and patriarchy: A group of women in Kerala photographed in the 1940s, two decades after PK Rosy’s ill-fated film debut. (Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)
Battling the double burden of caste and patriarchy: A group of women in Kerala photographed in the 1940s, two decades after PK Rosy’s ill-fated film debut. (Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

READ FULL STORY
By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
176pp, ₹299; Speaking Tiger Books
176pp, ₹299; Speaking Tiger Books

PK Rosy is the first female actor of Malayalam cinema. However, scant regard is paid to her in the annals of film history in Kerala and beyond. Perhaps very little is known about her existence beyond select film circles. Last year, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala launched a film society named after PK Rosy. There are several reasons attributed to this absence. Rosy hailed from a community of Dalit Christians. Her parents, Paulose and Kunji were daily wagers. She worked menial jobs such as weeding and grass cutting for a livelihood. It was a life steeped in poverty. Besides, she was also a prolific actor in Kakkarissi plays, a kind of folk theatre in Kerala which blends both Tamil and Malayalam.

In her debut and the first Malayalam film ever, Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child, 1928) she played Sarojini, an upper caste Nair girl. When the film was released, Rosy was viciously attacked. Stones were pelted at her during the inaugural screening. Her hut was set ablaze by ruffians and Rosy had to run for her life. The director of the film and her co-actor, JC Daniel was driven to bankruptcy. The film attracted the wrath of several Hindu orthodox groups who were enraged by the presence of a woman in the film. Acting in film was equated with prostitution.

The mobs were also belligerent because a Dalit Christian had dared to play a Nair girl on screen. Things got so bad that both Rosy and Daniel had to leave Kerala to settle in Tamil Nadu. Rosy married Kesavan Pillai and spent the remainder of her life in Nagercoil. Her children know very little about this chapter in their mother’s life. Daniel had to rely on his practice as a dentist to make ends meet. Both had to forever relinquish their dreams of filmmaking. What was their mistake you ask? That they had attempted to make a film. After marriage, Rosy became Rajammal and erased her past thus permanently bidding adieu to her dreams and aspirations of a career in cinema.

Author Vinu Abraham heard the story of PK Rosy at an international film festival in Kerala during a protest by Dalit activist groups demanding that Rosy be accorded her rightful place in the history of Malayalam cinema. He realised that though he knew about the first film in Malayalam cinema, his knowledge about its leading lady was rather scarce. He found that very little was written or known about her life. Abraham’s novel is a fictional reconstruction of a period in the life of Rosy and her brief encounter with cinema. In the introduction, he writes, “Very soon, it dawned on me that I should go for a narrative which would employ liberal doses of imagination, albeit conforming to the broad parameters of her known realities and historical honesty – in fact, a novel”. Thus, Nashtanaika (Malayalam title) was born.

Over the years, the novel has run into multiple editions. It has also inspired several film renditions. Owing to its popularity, many readers now know about the tragedy of PK Rosy and the humiliation that she suffered. Abraham’s novel could be read as alternative history. The Lost Heroine probes into the silences of mainstream film history and through imaginative reconstruction, lays bare a period and an important event that shouldn’t be forgotten. His novel safeguards precious public and personal memory about the beginning of cinema in a state that boasts of a robust film culture. Special thanks are due to film scholar CSVenkiteswaran and Arathy Ashok for their efforts to translate the novel and make it available to a larger reading public beyond Kerala.

An atmospheric photograph of the author Vinu Abraham (Courtesy the author)
An atmospheric photograph of the author Vinu Abraham (Courtesy the author)

My favourite parts in the novel include Rosy’s evening strolls home after shooting for the film had ceased for the day. She walks past wealthy, upper caste Nair households where women lived a life of comfort. However, none of them were allowed to act in a film. As if her brief encounter with cinema was the genesis of a new found confidence, she feels triumphant that she can make her own choices unlike women who lived caged in their mansions.

The novel is set at a time when Regent Sethu Lakshmi Bayi was ruling Travancore state. In the novel, Rosy is so charmed by the Queen’s passing cavalcade that she forgets to bow down which was customary for all lower caste people. Rosy almost feels the Queen’s gaze upon her and wonders if the Queen could tell a lower caste person with a glance. The poignant moment accentuates Rosy’s persona rendering her alive as a human and just not a relic from history.

As for Vigathakumaran, no copy of it can be traced. The novel ends with Daniel’s children playing with the film reel, burning it as part of their games. Daniel doesn’t care anymore. From a distance, Rosy watches the gradual extinction of personal and public history, of a period being erased from her life. She, however, is not the lost heroine. PK Rosy is to be found in Abraham’s novel.

Kunal Ray is a culture critic. He teaches literary & cultural studies at FLAME University, Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Battling the double burden of caste and patriarchy: A group of women in Kerala photographed in the 1940s, two decades after PK Rosy’s ill-fated film debut. (Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)
Battling the double burden of caste and patriarchy: A group of women in Kerala photographed in the 1940s, two decades after PK Rosy’s ill-fated film debut. (Dinodia Photos/Getty Images)
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: The Curse; Stories by Salma

By Syed Saad Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The author’s fictional universe revolves around the lives of Muslim women in rural Tamil Nadu and how they navigate patriarchal constraints
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan &amp; proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan & proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
books

Aspiring Indian author dedicates his book to people of Japan

PTI, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan & Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnad, considered one of modern India's greatest cultural figures, first published his memoir in Kannada in 2011.(Wikimedia Commons)
Karnad, considered one of modern India's greatest cultural figures, first published his memoir in Kannada in 2011.(Wikimedia Commons)
books

Girish Karnad memoir in English to be out in May

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Girish Karnad's memoir, which was to be translated from Kannada into English by the actor-playwright himself but could only finish a part of it before his death in 2019, will now be out in May after final touches by award-winning translator Srinath Perur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The book is backed by One Project, a nonprofit group Rosenstein started as part of his effort to improve the way we live and work.(Amazon)
The book is backed by One Project, a nonprofit group Rosenstein started as part of his effort to improve the way we live and work.(Amazon)
books

New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult

AP, San Ramon, California
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:02 AM IST
A premise offered by an eclectic group of writers, academics, scientists, environmentalists, and technology engineers in “The New Possible," a collection of essays, explores what and how the world might rebuild from the rubble of the past year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"People on Our Roof" is about the struggles of 23-year-old Naina, her undying loyalty to her schizophrenic mother Naintara and autistic sister Tara.(Amazon)
"People on Our Roof" is about the struggles of 23-year-old Naina, her undying loyalty to her schizophrenic mother Naintara and autistic sister Tara.(Amazon)
books

Shefali Tripathi Mehta's novel stresses on need to understand mental illnesses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:08 AM IST
A new novel by Bengaluru-based writer Shefali Tripathi Mehta stresses on the need to understand mental illnesses and see those suffering from them with greater empathy, without censure or stigma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 'Saaransh' actor shared the pictures from the book launch event on Instagram and thanked the lawmakers for being a part of it.(Amazon)
The 'Saaransh' actor shared the pictures from the book launch event on Instagram and thanked the lawmakers for being a part of it.(Amazon)
books

Anupam Kher thanks Smiriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad for launching his book

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday extended gratitude to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for launching his book 'Your Best Day Is Today' in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A memoir, a new collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a volume of short stories feature on our list of good reads. (HT Team)
A memoir, a new collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a volume of short stories feature on our list of good reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:34 PM IST
This week’s reading list includes an intrepid journalist’s memoir, a collection of MK Gandhi’s writing, and a book of short stories from an eminent Tamil writer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparna Karthikeyan (left) and farmer Chandra Subramanian, whose story has been fictionalised in No Nonsense Nandhini (Courtesy Aparna Karthikeyan)
Aparna Karthikeyan (left) and farmer Chandra Subramanian, whose story has been fictionalised in No Nonsense Nandhini (Courtesy Aparna Karthikeyan)
books

Interview: Aparna Karthikeyan, author, No Nonsense Nandhini

By Chintan Girish Modi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Aparna Karthikeyan’s new book revolves around a single mother who grows, plucks and sells sampangi flowers for a living in the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. The real-life inspiration behind this work of fiction is Chandra Subramanian, a woman, whom the author has known for six years. In 2017, she wrote an article titled “A thorny life, but Chandra bets on flowers” for PARI. The book is a fictional adaptation of that news report. While it is recommended for ages 10-15, it also appeals to older readers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The statue of Ananda Ranga Pillai at the Ananda Ranga Pillai Mansion in Puducherry. Pillai (30 March 1709-16 January 1761) was an Indian translator in the service of the French East India Company. He is mainly famous for his set of private diaries between the years 1736 to 1761 which portray life in 18th century India. Ananda Ranga Pillai's diaries were translated in the early 20th century and bring to light life in the mid-18th century and the Anglo-French Carnatic wars. His mansion in Pondicherry has been recognised as a heritage monument. (Sujay Reddy/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
The statue of Ananda Ranga Pillai at the Ananda Ranga Pillai Mansion in Puducherry. Pillai (30 March 1709-16 January 1761) was an Indian translator in the service of the French East India Company. He is mainly famous for his set of private diaries between the years 1736 to 1761 which portray life in 18th century India. Ananda Ranga Pillai's diaries were translated in the early 20th century and bring to light life in the mid-18th century and the Anglo-French Carnatic wars. His mansion in Pondicherry has been recognised as a heritage monument. (Sujay Reddy/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
books

Review: One Man Two Executions by Arjun Rajendran

By Akhil Katyal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The historian’s material and the poet’s persuasion come together in Arjun Rajendran’s new volume of poetry
READ FULL STORY
Close
George Saunders (Chloe Aftel)
George Saunders (Chloe Aftel)
books

Interview: George Saunders - more vaudevillian than scholar

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
In his new book, the Booker Prize winning author of Lincoln in the Bardo offers lessons in getting better at reading and writing, interpreting and analyzing, based on his decades of teaching the Russian masters
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP