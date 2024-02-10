Review: The Wit and Wisdom of David Attenborough by Chas Newkey-Burden

Chas Newkey-Burden’s new book is perfect for when you feel the urge to read but do not have the luxury of commitment. A short, light read, it nevertheless manages to provide a wealth of information about everybody’s favourite naturalist – David Attenborough. This book is an ode not only to the man’s prodigious talent but also to his humility, his classic British sense of humour, and his love for the environment. English naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough with two ring-tailed lemurs during a Christmas lecture at London zoo in the 1970s. (Keystone/Getty Images)

Sample this lovely retelling of how Attenborough handled a few awkward situations:

272pp, ₹799; Gaia

“When a large bird once knocked him off his feet, he lightly reprimanded it saying: ‘Now, now.’ Confronted by a group of cannibals in the jungles of Papua New Guinea, he strolled closer to them and politely said: ‘Good Afternoon!’ He charmed them, too.”

It is evident that Chas Newkey-Burden, a British journalist whose earlier books include celebrity biographies of, among others, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Simon Cowell, Michael Jackson and Paris Hilton, greatly admires Attenborough. While his current subject has not officially endorsed the book, it is clear that this is a labour of love. As Newkey-Burden says in the preface, “This book is a timely celebration and ‘tour’ of a national treasure”. Though he rightly claims the broadcaster and biologist as a peculiarly British icon, it is also true that Attenborough’s influence has been felt across the world.

An immersive read, The Wit and Wisdom of David Attenborough details the celebrated naturalist’s own childhood years and his keen sense of wonder that has remained untarnished. Attenborough recounts a childhood spent “venturing across northern England on his bike as a young teen, alone, in search of fossils.” There were times when he would go away for more than a week on a fossil hunt and as was the norm of that period, his parents wouldn’t know his exact whereabouts. Sadly, while the young Attenborough showed a keen interest in “fossils, newts and butterflies”, urban children today probably do not encounter enough of nature to hone such pastimes.

Newkey-Burden reminds us that Attenborough was born in 1926, a time when television, cinemas and even sliced bread had not yet been invented. He then has had the privilege of living in vastly different worlds – the pre-television era and the age of digital immersion. He has thrived in both eras, straddling the fine line between the old and the new. Indeed, he embodies the best of both worlds. The anecdotes from Attenborough’s early days as a broadcaster that detail his journey in the BBC are especially interesting and serve as a crash course on the evolution of broadcasting.

Full of fun anecdotes, laugh-out-loud moments and Attenborough’s own witty repartee, the book leaves the reader with a strong conservation message. When a young boy asked what he could do to save the planet, the naturalist, now aged 97, put forward the simple idea of frugal living: “Don’t waste electricity, don’t waste paper, don’t waste food. Live the way you want to live but just don’t waste.” It is beautiful advice, not least because it is quite easily doable and has the potential to guide children down the path towards a greener, more conscious future.

Author Chas Newkey-Burden (Courtesy the author’s instagram: @allthatchas)

There are times, though, when the book reads a bit like a listicle. It was interesting to learn that Attenborough is a “middle brother” – his older brother was Richard Attenborough, who directed the Oscar-winning Gandhi (1982) and did an impressive turn as General James Outram in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke Khilari (1977), and his younger brother John was an executive in the automobile industry. However, the bit about the five supposed characteristics of a typical middle brother was unnecessary. The book could have benefitted from a tighter edit.

Still, for those whose interest in the natural world was first fired by Attenborough’s documentaries and for those who continue to be inspired by his advocacy for biodiversity, protected areas and renewable energy, this is an interesting read and a fitting tribute to an indefatigable personality.

Yashodhara Sirur is a part-time writer and full-time IT professional based in Mumbai.