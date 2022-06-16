Silverview by John le Carré

Read Silverview without high expectations. If you expect another Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy , this novel will break your heart for more than one reason.

But Silverview has its share of weaknesses. The language is surprisingly ordinary, which will disappoint those used to le Carre’s sparkling prose. And the climax arrives in a hurry, giving the feeling that the author should have carried on for much longer.

The novel has its share of interesting portions. It is fascinating to observe Edward as he casts a spell on Julian. The description of Proctor’s upper-class family, which has an editor, a doctor and spies, among others, is memorable. Read as excerpts, these parts can convince any reader that the author was at his inspired best while writing the novel.

Stewart Proctor, the Head of Domestic Security and “Witchfinder-in-Chief”, has received some classified information about Edward’s activities during the Bosnian war. Known in his professional fraternity as Proctor the Doctor, the ageing spymaster with Smiley-like traits sets out on the journey of investigation. The plot revolves around Edward, but the reader will watch Proctor’s moves with more interest.

Silverview reminds the reader of the author’s famous ability to create characters with distinct personalities. Edward was an asset to the service for a long time. Now, the service has decided to focus on his hazy past. What has he done?

Characterisation has always been one of le Carré’s strengths. Who can forget George Smiley, the overweight spy with a receding hairline and an unfaithful wife? Bill Haydon, who appears in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy , makes an impact as a senior intelligence officer. Connie Sachs, an alcoholic Circus employee with a great memory, is a significant presence in Smiley Versus Karla . There is a long list of such unforgettable le Carré characters, though Smiley’s unusual appeal sets him apart.

The mysterious man lives in a house named Silverview with his wife Deborah, a former Middle East analyst with the intelligence, now in the terminal stages of cancer. The couple has a daughter, Lily, who has a son from an absent father. She and Julian have an affair, a distraction that appears hopelessly out of place.

Edward suggests that the latter start a section in his bookshop called the “Republic of Literature”, which focuses on classics. He even persuades him to deliver a letter to his lady friend in London. Julian plays the postman without knowing her.

An unknown visitor enters the bookshop one day. His name is Edward Avon, and he is friendly but mysterious. A Polish immigrant, he tells Julian that he was a schoolmate of his departed father. Describing himself as ‘one of life’s odd-job men’, he soon befriends Julian.

The action then shifts to a seaside town of East Anglia where Julian Lawndsley, a 33-year-old bachelor, has bought a bookshop after leaving a well-paying job in London. He has named it, rather unimaginatively, Lawndsley’s Better Books. Julian hasn’t heard of WG Sebald, a surprise considering his business.

The novel begins in London’s West End where a young woman in a “baggy anorak”, accompanied by her son in a pram, meets a resident of one of the houses. She is there to deliver a message of considerable significance.

Reading Silverview is an emotional experience for le Carré fans, who, for decades, have been devouring his works defined by interesting characterisation, complex plotting and brilliant language.

There have been many good authors of spy fiction. And then there was David Cornwell, better known as John le Carré. A conman's son, le Carré worked with the British intelligence for six years before becoming a full-time author. Silverview, his 26th novel in a 60-year career, was posthumously published after his writer-son Nick Cornwell polished the draft his father left behind.

Silverview

Biswadeep Ghosh is an independent journalist. He lives in Patna.