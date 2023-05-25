Essay: Judging a book by its cover

Pooja Bhula is an independent journalist based in Mumbai. She is the co-author of Intelligent Fanatics of India. She is @poojabhula on Twitter

PREMIUM Paramita Brahmachari’s cover for Pebble Monkey by Manindra Gulpta won the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2023. (Oxford Bookstore)

All that goes into designing a cover (balabolka / Shutterstock)

Publishing insiders also confirm a shift in the value attached to book covers.

George Orwell's 1984. Classic cover (Shutterstock)

Vinitha Ramchandani, who’s written over 25 children’s books and headed Popular Prakashan’s (PP) English publishing from 2009 to 2014, says book covers are a marketing tool.

Collectors items (Julie Clopper / Shutterstock)

Covers that stand out. (Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock)

Another enduring classic. (Petr Kahanek / Shutterstock)

Context drives makeovers for non-fiction too. Shimray’s award-winning cover for Remnants of a Separation, which revisits Partition through the objects that refugees carried across the border, had a shot of author Aanchal Malhotra’s grandmother wearing the maang tika mentioned in the book. (HarperCollins)

If marketing drives so much, do authors have a say?

Pooja Bhula is an independent journalist based in Mumbai. She is the co-author of Intelligent Fanatics of India. She is @poojabhula on Twitter