Twinkle Khanna re-reads Arundhati Roy’s The God of Small Things in new pics

In case you were looking for a book recommendation for this week, Twinkle Khanna has a great suggestion for you. The actress, author, newspaper columnist and interior designer said that she was re-reading Arundhati Roy’s debut novel, The God of Small Things and even shared some anecdotes with her followers on the photo-sharing app.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to post three pictures of herself reading The God of Small Things. One of the images shows Twinkle lounging on the floor with the book in her hands. As for the second image, it was a snapshot of the book cover. The last image was a picture of an excerpt from the book. The image may be a nightmare for many book lovers, as it had scribbled notes and some favourite lines underlined by Twinkle. However, she addressed the same in her caption.

Twinkle revealed that she went on the re-reading spree after a friend told her that they had also picked up the book recently. The author said that she was hooked to The God of Small Things all over again. She added that she was never the person who wrote on the margins of a book, but now her books have scribbles, and she has fine lines as they age together.

The caption of Twinkle’s post reads, “On a re-reading spree-The God Of Small Things. When our @tweakindia editor said she was reading this beauty, I pulled out my old copy and am hooked all over again. I was never one for marginalia but things change with time. My books now have scribbles, while I have fine lines and together, we age with dogeared pages and intact spines. #booknerd #MustReadOrReRead #thegodofsmallthings.”

The God of Small Things is a story about the childhood experiences of fraternal twins whose lives get destroyed by the love laws that define who should be loved and how. The book is a New York Times bestseller and the winner of the Man Booker prize.

Earlier, Twinkle had suggested three books or short stories that she recently read and re-read to lose herself within the comfort of printed pages. The books that featured in her list were Get in Trouble by Kelly Link, Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami, Exhalation by Ted Chiang.

