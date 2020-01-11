And the winners of Brunch Book Challenge 2019 are…
Here are the 60 winners we’ve shortlisted after a through sifting and reshuffling processbrunch Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:55 IST
With your favourite Brunch Book Challenge getting bigger every year we had raised the bar to 60 books last year. But our diligent readers, you’ve managed to not only live it up to the Challenge but also looped us in to your reading lists throughout the year 2019! Here are the 60 winners we’ve shortlisted after a through sifting and reshuffling process.
1.@rcsekhar
2.@vimanapura
3.@BookNuggets1
4.@Tinkerbells1000
5.@WorthyInsta
6.@PrimeTimeBooks
7.@DronnB
8.@BooksNPages1
9.@EsperantoIndia
10.@IndianInk3
11.@BooksAndVerses1
12.@OzoneLayers12
13.@rasaraswati
14.@sanjay030359
15.@BhavnaNotani
16.@shailendra_modi
17.@Esperanto1s
18.@Edfevefrf
19.@books4brunch
20.@doonwriter
21.@anandh1105
22.@MunichBook1
23.@Sawaria7
24.@Cluedintobooks
25.@MyNextBooks
26.@Dheemahee
27.@bhaskarndas
28.@SpiceNbooks
29.@AboutBlank11
30.@DanubeSalas
31.@Shrutisuru
32.@Cover2Cover12
33.@SachinK00447449
34.@Shalimar_Gdn
35.@books_weekly
36.@MyBooksBucket
37.@kaitlynlee231
38.@sdhall26
39.@sumitj82
40.@Bookfolks1
41.@BooksPotomac
42.@SmorgasbordBook
43.@Paperkrafts_Goa
44.@MGuptaLIVE
45.@NewAutumnLeaves
46.@RamalingamC14
47.@rchandras1
48.@Femin3333
49.@TopperToppler
50.@from_rcs
51.@BBooks2019
52. @YapAboutBooks
53. @AthaniGuru
54. @harveenj
55. @postbag15
56. @Venetians6
57. @BooksNWords11
58. @StonehengeGZB
59. @Abcdefarian
60. @ankitDHIRASARIA
Note: The winners have been picked by an online raffle (https://www.randomresult.com/). The hampers will take three to six weeks to reach all parts of India. Please be patient, and feel free to share pictures on social media once you receive them!
From HT Brunch, January 12, 2020
