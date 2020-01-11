And the winners of Brunch Book Challenge 2019 are…

brunch

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:55 IST

With your favourite Brunch Book Challenge getting bigger every year we had raised the bar to 60 books last year. But our diligent readers, you’ve managed to not only live it up to the Challenge but also looped us in to your reading lists throughout the year 2019! Here are the 60 winners we’ve shortlisted after a through sifting and reshuffling process.

1.@rcsekhar

2.@vimanapura

3.@BookNuggets1

4.@Tinkerbells1000

5.@WorthyInsta

6.@PrimeTimeBooks

7.@DronnB

8.@BooksNPages1

9.@EsperantoIndia

10.@IndianInk3

11.@BooksAndVerses1

12.@OzoneLayers12

13.@rasaraswati

14.@sanjay030359

15.@BhavnaNotani

16.@shailendra_modi

17.@Esperanto1s

18.@Edfevefrf

19.@books4brunch

20.@doonwriter

21.@anandh1105

22.@MunichBook1

23.@Sawaria7

24.@Cluedintobooks

25.@MyNextBooks

26.@Dheemahee

27.@bhaskarndas

28.@SpiceNbooks

29.@AboutBlank11

30.@DanubeSalas

31.@Shrutisuru

32.@Cover2Cover12

33.@SachinK00447449

34.@Shalimar_Gdn

35.@books_weekly

36.@MyBooksBucket

37.@kaitlynlee231

38.@sdhall26

39.@sumitj82

40.@Bookfolks1

41.@BooksPotomac

42.@SmorgasbordBook

43.@Paperkrafts_Goa

44.@MGuptaLIVE

45.@NewAutumnLeaves

46.@RamalingamC14

47.@rchandras1

48.@Femin3333

49.@TopperToppler

50.@from_rcs

51.@BBooks2019

52. @YapAboutBooks

53. @AthaniGuru

54. @harveenj

55. @postbag15

56. @Venetians6

57. @BooksNWords11

58. @StonehengeGZB

59. @Abcdefarian

60. @ankitDHIRASARIA

Note: The winners have been picked by an online raffle (https://www.randomresult.com/). The hampers will take three to six weeks to reach all parts of India. Please be patient, and feel free to share pictures on social media once you receive them!

From HT Brunch, January 12, 2020

