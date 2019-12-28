e-paper
Home / Brunch / Brunch Book Challenge 2020: Saying it with a surprise!

Brunch Book Challenge 2020: Saying it with a surprise!

Time to run a recap of the rules for the upcoming 2020 challenge

brunch Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Brunch team
HT Brunch team
Hindustan Times
         

Hello dear readers,

It’s time to reel back to our favourite Brunch Book Challenge! We’d upped the book count to 60 for the year 2019 and once again, dear readers you’ve not let us down.

This year too, we can tell from the numbers, that some of you have, quite sportingly gone beyond the challenge and read over 60 books already!

Hindustantimes

Do we raise the bookshelf bar this year too? Is it not fair to do so with to many beautiful books and amazing authors making the bibliophile’s world go round? Well, let’s keep that a surprise this year...

But until the surprise unfolds, bookmark these rules of the reading challenge for 2020:

For every book that you read, you should tweet the count of books and the name of the book to us on our Twitter handle @HTBrunch for qualifying to win the challenge.

Out of the books, at least 15 books need to be by Indian authors. They can be 15 books of 15 different authors, or of the same. As long as they are 15, they count!

All kinds of books and all genres are allowed.

No language barrier. Read in the language you love!

No academic books or magazines, periodicals etc. though.

At the end of the year, readers who complete the total number of books (we reveal mid-year) and have been tweeting their titles to us will qualify to win the Brunch Book Challenge 2020, and will receive a bunch of goodies from Team Brunch.

So all the best. Get, set, read!

(For now, between your reading, keep an eye out for we will announce the winners for the Brunch Book Challenge 2019 on January 12.)

Love,

Team HT Brunch

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

