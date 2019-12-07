e-paper
CelebsPick: Year end reading list curated by your favourite authors

5 authors pick one more book they must read before the year ends

brunch Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:21 IST
Lubna Salim
Lubna Salim
Hindustan Times
         

Doctor Zhivago

Hindustantimes

“I’ve been meaning to read Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak for the longest time. It’s an iconic book that everybody must read or at least literary establishments lead you to believe so! As an 11-year-old I’d fallen in love with the sound track from the movie adaptation of the book and it’s stayed with me since. I found the title to be very intriguing too. So, I’ve decided to first read this book and then watch the film.”

—Anita Nair

Prelude to a Riot: A Novel

Hindustantimes

“Before the year goes out I’d really want to read Annie Zaidi’s Prelude to A Riot: A Novel. It tackles important issues like patriarchy, which all of us must read about. It’s been lying on the side of my bed and promises to be a wonderful book and I love Annie’s writing!”

—Kiran Manral

Quichotte

Hindustantimes

“I’d like to read Salman Rushdie’s new book Quichotte before the year ends. That’s because I haven’t yet read any of his works and would like get initiated into his writings through this book.”

—Bilal Siddiqui

No Friend But The Mountains

Hindustantimes

“I’ve had Behrouz Boochani’s No Friend but the Mountains on my bookshelf ever since I visited Australia this year and heard him speak from Manus prison via Skype at the Blue Mountain Writer’s Festival. The book has won many awards, but it was the integrity with which he spoke, and his belief in poetry and literature, that makes me want to read it.”

—Tishani Doshi

Kaifi & I: A Memoir

Hindustantimes

“My pick would be Kaifi & I: A Memoir by Shaukat Azmi. It’s not just a story of a life well-lived but is a very aspirational story because it shows that it is possible to be muse, mother, actor, feminist, humanist and many things all at the same time and not one or the other.” —Dr Rakhshanda Jalil

