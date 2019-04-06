Delhi Crime, fashion, illustrations: This week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
Updated: Apr 06, 2019 21:35 IST
Hindustan Times
Watch
Watch Delhi Crime on Netflix based on the heinous crime that enraged a whole country.
Tap
@leandramcohen’s profile to see how fashion does not have to be serious all the time. It’s really for fun!
Follow
March 28, 2019
Alex Norris, who takes all of your first world problems and turns them into hilarious yet cute web comics.
From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 21:35 IST