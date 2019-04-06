Delhi Crime, fashion, illustrations: This week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

Watch Delhi Crime on Netflix based on the heinous crime that enraged a whole country.

Tap

@leandramcohen’s profile to see how fashion does not have to be serious all the time. It’s really for fun!

Follow

Alex Norris, who takes all of your first world problems and turns them into hilarious yet cute web comics.

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 21:35 IST