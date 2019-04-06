Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi Crime, fashion, illustrations: This week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 21:35 IST
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Watch Delhi Crime on Netflix based on the heinous crime that enraged a whole country.

Tap

@leandramcohen’s profile to see how fashion does not have to be serious all the time. It’s really for fun!

Follow

Alex Norris, who takes all of your first world problems and turns them into hilarious yet cute web comics.

From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019

